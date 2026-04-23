York Rampages to 22-7 Win

Published on April 22, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The York Revolution tied a franchise record with 22 wins, roaring past the Lancaster Stormers, 22-7, in the middle game of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

Nothing went right for Lancaster pitching all night. By the time utility infielder Scott Kelly threw a scoreless bottom of the eighth despite allowing two hits, the Revs had amassed 21 hits, including nine doubles and two homers, seven walks, a hit batter and had another reach on an error. That was 30 of 53 batters successfully making it to first base.

There were two seven-run innings for the Revs in the rout.

Third baseman Jackson Ross led the way with five straight hits. Ross both scored and drove home four. Brandon Lewis was 4-for-5 with three doubles and a homer. He scored three and knocked home four. Jacob Teter had the other homer, a two-run blast to right in the third.

Braden Scott (1-0) was the beneficiary of the offensive outburst. The lefty starter worked five innings, allowing seven hits and four runs. He walked two and fanned eight.

By the time Scott allowed a run in the fourth on a Nick Lucky sac fly, York already led, 5-0. Starter Adam Smith (0-1) recorded the first out in the home half of the fourth on a Ben Blackwell fly ball to right. He never got another as Austin Bates walked and took third on Tomo Otosaka's double to left. Both runners scored on Ross' single to right center.

Nick Dunn continued the attack against A.J. Alexy with an RBI single after a wild pitch. Brian Rey was hit by a pitch, and Teter added a single to load the bases. Devonte Brown had a sac fly for the ninth run, and Lewis capped the inning with a three-run homer.

Tyler Robertson was 4-for-5 with a homer and a double to lead the Stormers. Joseph Carpenter chimed in with three hits and a walk and drove in a pair. David Smith ripped a two-run double into the right field corner for the Stormers.

Lancaster will send right-hander Luke McCollough to the hill in Thursday's series finale. He will be opposed by York right-hander Nick Mikolajchak. Fans may tune into HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV at 6:25.

NOTES: Five different Stormers played multiple positions in the game...Adam Smith allowed eight runs; A.J. Alexy and Alex Garbrick yielded six each...Carpenter has reached base on six of his last seven plate appearances...After going 687 days without a homer, Tyler Robertson has connected in back-to-back games.







Atlantic League Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.