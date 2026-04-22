Baseball Is Back in York: Revs Celebrate 2025 Champs, Kick off 2026 Season

Published on April 22, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): For the second consecutive year it was a festive opener for the York Revolution with a memorable pregame ceremony which included the 2025 championship ring presentations and banner unveiling, but it was the visiting Lancaster Stormers who grabbed an 8-4 victory in front of 4,056 fans on a chilly Opening Night at WellSpan Park.

Lancaster struck right away, taking advantage of an error for an unearned run in the first as Tyler Miller executed a double steal with two outs, drawing a throw to second which allowed Jake Thompson to come home from third with the game's first run.

The Stormers built their lead to 4-0 with solo homers from Tyler Roberton in the second, Kevin Watson Jr in the fourth, and Thompson in the fifth.

Brian Rey ignited a game-tying four-run rally in the bottom of the fifth, blasting a solo homer to left for the Revs' first run of the season. That snapped a string of 11 straight retired by Stormers starter Noah Bremer who had faced the minimum through four.

Jacob Teter followed with a walk and Devonte Brown reached on an infield single. Brandon Lewis worked a one-out walk to load the bases and knock Bremer from the contest. Austin Bates greeted reliever Cole Patten with an RBI single to right, and Brown scored on a wild pitch to pull the Revs within 4-3. Josh Day drove in the tying run on a fielder's choice, but the Revs were denied the lead when Nick Dunn's liner to right was snared by a diving Robertson, likely preventing two runs from scoring.

York starter Chris Vallimont worked five innings, striking out seven while walking two in the no decision as only three of his four runs were earned.

Jordan Morales logged two scoreless in relief out of the York bullpen, and erased runners when Bates picked off Nick Lucky at first base to end the sixth and on his own pickoff of Jalen Battles to close the seventh.

Dawson Lane notched the first two outs in the eighth but a pair of walks and a wild pitch set up the tiebreaking run as former Revs utility man Jeremy Arocho, who received his 2025 championship ring prior to the contest, came through as a pinch hitter with an infield single up the middle to give Lancaster a 5-4 lead.

The Stormers iced it with three two-out runs in the ninth as Joseph Carpenter grounded an RBI single into left and Lucky drove a two-run double off the Arch Nemesis in left against reliever Nicholas Regalado.

The Revs will go for their first win of the season on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as Braden Scott faces Lancaster's Luke McCollough. The night features a 2025 Championship Pennant Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. It is Papa John's Customer Appreciation Night, Boomer's Book Club Redemption #1, Bark in the Park, and Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: York falls to 11-8 all-time on Opening Night, 5-5 at home. It's their first defeat in a season opener since 2024 when they were no-hit at home by Hagerstown; the Revs went on to win a franchise record 80 games and an Atlantic League championship that season. Tuesday marked just the second time the Revs and Stormers have met on Opening Night as York defeated Lancaster, 4-3 at home in the 2018 opener. York falls to 9-10 all-time in home openers including a 2-2 mark vs Lancaster; the Revs defeated the Stormers, 9-4 in last year's home opener. Tuesday's date marked the Revs' earliest start since opening both the 2016 and 2017 seasons on April 21. Vallimont's seven strikeouts give him 194 in his Revs career, tenth most all-time and eight shy of matching Duke von Schamann and Eduardo Rivera for eighth. It was Vallimont's second career Opening Night start as he also got the ball in game one of his second pro season with Class-A Clinton in 2019 as a Miami Marlins prospect.







Atlantic League Stories from April 22, 2026

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