Rey Ties Revs' RBI Record, Spearheading Game Two Comeback

Published on April 27, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.): Brian Rey tied a York Revolution franchise record with eight RBI including a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth as the Revs came from behind to beat the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, 13-5 in game two of Sunday's doubleheader at Meritus Park.

York salvaged a split and avoided a series sweep after dropping the opener, 3-1.

Rey's eight RBI tie a franchise record that hasn't been matched since Justin Singleton drove in eight against Bridgeport in the inaugural season's home finale on September 13, 2007.

After being frustrated offensively in the game one defeat, the Revs built an early lead in the nightcap.

York went to work against 53-year-old knuckleballer Vincent Towns who made Atlantic League history on Sunday, surpassing Roger Clemens to become the oldest player to appear in an ALPB game. The local ALPB Pro Day draftee was lifted after four hitters without recording an out when Rey slapped an RBI single up the middle of the infield for the game's first run.

Jackson Ross nailed a two-run double to left and scored on Jacob Teter's single to center as the lead grew to 4-0 in the second.

Revs starter Jack Nedrow, known for his typically good command, lost the strike zone in the bottom of the second, walking four consecutive batters before being lifted with a run forced in. Marty Costes chipped an infield single on the right side to plate two, and Jared Carr erased York's lead with a game-tying fielder's choice. Cristhian Rodriguez worked another bases loaded walk, this time off reliever Dawson Lane, to give Hagerstown a 5-4 lead.

Three Boxcars pitchers held York without a hit over the next three innings, but Rey and the Revs turned things around in the sixth.

Austin Bates drew a clutch leadoff walk and Tomo Otosaka ripped a single to left to set the table. Teter battled a one-out walk to load the bases, setting up Rey who connected on an elevated slider, hammering a dramatic go-ahead grand slam down the left field line to thrust the Revs ahead, 8-5.

The Revs put it out of reach with five runs in the seventh. Otosaka's RBI single up the middle brought home the first, and Rey added a bases-emptying three-run double to right center to cap his historic day. Nick Dunn topped it off with an RBI single to right for the final margin.

York put together a strong effort out of the bullpen to allow for the comeback. Hunter Parsons handled a scoreless third and Shawn Rapp retired all four batters faced as he worked into the fifth inning. Josh Mollerus (1-0) stranded two in the fifth to earn the win, while Joely Rodriguez and Shane Gray closed it out with scoreless frames.

Hagerstown notched a series win by taking the opener.

The Boxcars led in the first inning when Costes stole third, setting himself up to score the game's first run on a wild pitch.

York tied it in the second as Teter made a mad dash home, scoring from second base on Mike Rosario's swinging bunt to the catcher, taking advantage of a lackadaisical toss to first by Boxcars backstop Robert Brooks.

Hagerstown went right back ahead in the bottom of the second when Brooks singled, and with two outs stole second, setting up Tyler Williams for a go-ahead RBI single to right.

Rodriguez tripled and scored on an error in the sixth for the insurance run as the Revs were held to just one run despite eight hits, stranding eight in the game.

Notes: It is just the Revs' second series loss in nine visits to Hagerstown, as prior to this weekend, they had won 15 consecutive games at Meritus Park dating back to the 2024 season. Jordan Morales tossed two scoreless innings in relief in game one and has now worked four shutout frames to begin the season. Ross' two-run double in the second game made him the Revs' first to 10 RBI on the year. Rey now leads the squad with 13 RBI in just five games played. Otosaka went 3-for-4 in the second game and has hit safely in all six games to begin the season, batting .542 (13-for-24) with four multi-hit games and a trio of three-hit performances. Otosaka also became the 13th in Revs history to 50 career steals, swiping second base in the fourth inning. Rey's grand slam is the Revs' second in four games as Ross connected on one at home vs Lancaster on Thursday night. Rey's eight RBI tie a career-high as he also holds the Dayton Dragons' franchise record which he set on July 27, 2019 at Fort Wayne in a performance that was also highlighted by a grand slam. Rey drove in seven in the final two innings as the Revs' five-run seventh marks their fifth inning of five runs or more already this season; they've only allowed one such inning which occurred in Sunday's second game. Teter has reached safely nine consecutive trips to the plate. Rapp has retired all seven batters in two outings. Both of Parsons' and Rodriguez' two outings have been scoreless. Mollerus leads the team with three appearances, all scoreless.

Up Next: The Revs return home to host Gastonia in the first of a six-game series Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. LHP Braden Scott (1-0, 5.40) faces righty Spencer Adams (0-0, 1.80) on a WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Sluggers night. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from April 27, 2026

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