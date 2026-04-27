Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Announce Partnership with Southern Maryland Food Bank

Published on April 27, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







Waldorf, MD - Friday, April 17 - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are proud to announce a new community partnership with the Southern Maryland Food Bank, an organization that has been fighting hunger and food insecurity across Southern Maryland for more than 40 years.

Through this partnership, the Blue Crabs and the Southern Maryland Food Bank will collaborate to raise awareness and provide direct support to individuals and families facing food insecurity in Charles and St. Mary's counties. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to serving the region and strengthening the community beyond the ballpark.

"The Southern Maryland Food Bank has been doing incredible, life-changing work in our community for more than 40 years, and we're proud to stand alongside them," said Christian Heimall, General Manager of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. "Our team represents an entire region, and with that comes a responsibility to show up and be good stewards of our community. Having had the opportunity to volunteer and see their impact firsthand, we know this partnership goes far beyond baseball and allows us to support families in need across Southern Maryland."

"At the Southern Maryland Food Bank, our mission is rooted in ensuring families have reliable access to nutritious food in a way that upholds dignity and respect," said Janaclese Woods, Outreach Coordinator for the Southern Maryland Food Bank. "This partnership with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs reflects a shared commitment to strengthening food security while reminding families that their community stands with them."

The Southern Maryland Food Bank supplies emergency food assistance to 35 local food pantries while also operating a local food pantry, food truck, community garden, and Snack Sak programs serving at-risk children in area schools and senior citizens in local living centers. The organization provides bulk food weekly to pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, and group homes with 501(c)(3) status and is a redistribution partner of the Maryland Food Bank. Each year, more than one-half million pounds of food and supplies are distributed throughout the region with the help of partner organizations.

As part of the partnership, the Blue Crabs will host a season-long donation initiative during the 2026 regular season. Fans are encouraged to donate either two (2) personal care items - including soap, deodorant, wash cloths, toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, shampoo, chapstick, or lotion - or two (2) canned food items.

Fans who donate qualifying items will receive one (1) free Outfield Reserve or Infield Reserve ticket, subject to availability, valid for any Tuesday home game during the 2026 regular season. Fans must be present in person at the box office on gameday to redeem their items for tickets.

The first opportunity for fans to participate in this initiative will be on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:35 PM when the Blue Crabs take on the High Point Rockers.

The Southern Maryland Food Bank and Outreach Services is located at 22A Irongate Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602, and serves the community Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with food pantry hours on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information on the partnership or how to support the Southern Maryland Food Bank, fans are encouraged to visit the Blue Crabs website or contact the Blue Crabs front office.







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