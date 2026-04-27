Homestand Highlights: April 28 - May 3

Published on April 27, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







It's a full week of fun at the ballpark as the Blue Crabs take on the High Point Rockers! From great promotions and unbeatable value to family-friendly experiences and postgame fireworks, there's something for everyone all week long.

Kick things off with Two Can Tuesday and $2 concession deals, support the community, and enjoy a great night of baseball. Students take center stage during our Baseball in Education morning game, while Thirsty Thursday, presented by Craft Crush, brings drink specials and a lively atmosphere to start the weekend early. Friday night lights up with postgame fireworks, and the fun continues all weekend long, wrapping up with Family Day featuring Kids Run the Bases and player autographs.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the action-grab your tickets and join us at the ballpark this week!

Tuesday, April 28 | 6:35 PM

vs. High Point Rockers

Silver Sluggers & Two Can Tuesday

Join us for a great night at the ballpark featuring Silver Sluggers and Two Can Tuesday!

Two Can Tuesday

Give back and get rewarded! Fans who bring two canned goods or new hygiene products will receive a FREE ticket to that night's game.

All donations benefit the Southern Maryland Food Bank, helping support families in our local community.

$2 Tuesday

Enjoy select concession items for just $2.00, making it one of the best value nights of the season.

Come out, enjoy the game, and make an impact!

Wednesday, April 29 | 10:35 AM

vs. High Point Rockers

Baseball in Education & Woof Wednesday presented by Dees Mutts Dog Grooming

Join us for a special morning at the ballpark as students experience Blue Crabs baseball in a fun, engaging, and educational environment. It's the perfect blend of learning and live baseball!

Thursday, April 30 | 6:35 PM

vs. High Point Rockers

Thirsty Thursday presented by Craft Crush

Spend your Thursday nights with the Blue Crabs! Enjoy weekly drink specials, great vibes, and the perfect way to kick off your weekend early. This fan-favorite promotion brings together refreshing beverages, exciting baseball, and a lively atmosphere all night long.

Friday, May 1 | 6:35 PM

vs. High Point Rockers

Friday Night Fireworks

Kick off your weekend at the ballpark! Stick around after the game for postgame fireworks lighting up the night sky-part of every Friday home game this season.

Saturday, May 2 | 6:35 PM

vs. High Point Rockers

Spend your Saturday night with the Blue Crabs! Enjoy great baseball, ballpark favorites, and a fun night out with family and friends.

Sunday, May 3 | 1:05 PM

vs. High Point Rockers

Family Day

Bring the whole family out for a fun-filled afternoon at the ballpark!

After the game, kids can take the field for Kids Run the Bases, presented by Raising Cane's, followed by player autographs.

All kids participating in Kids Run the Bases will receive a certificate for a free combo meal from Raising Cane's.







Atlantic League Stories from April 27, 2026

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