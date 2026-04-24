Crabs Sweep FerryHawks

Published on April 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (3-0) secured an opening series sweep of the Staten Island FerryHawks (0-3) with an 11-1 victory on Thursday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. All nine hitters reached base safely for the Blue Crabs as the team combined for 12 hits. Jamari Baylor reached base and scored three times with three RBI. Five different Blue Crabs had multiple hits in the contest. Southern Maryland starts the season with three consecutive wins for just the third time in franchise history.

Following a scoreless first inning, the Blue Crabs broke the ice in the bottom of the second inning. A Baylor walk and Ezequiel Pagan single put runners at first and third base with one out. Taylor Darden drove in Baylor with an RBI groundout to give Southern Maryland a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

Staten Island broke through at the plate in the top of the fourth inning. Blake Rutherford led off the inning with a double and Brandon Wagner reached on a single to put runners on the corners with nobody out. Blue Crabs starting pitcher Ian Kahaloa nearly worked out of the jam, but Lamar Briggs lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to tie the game, 1-1.

The Blue Crabs jumped right back on top in the bottom of the fourth inning. Brody Fahr hit an RBI single and Carlos Rojas added a two-RBI single to give Southern Maryland a 4-1 lead after four innings.

After a scoreless top of the fifth inning, Kahaloa's night came to an end. Over five innings of work, he allowed one run on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts. Over the series, Blue Crabs starting pitchers allowed just one run over 15 innings pitched (0.60 ERA).

The Blue Crabs poured it on in the bottom of the fifth inning. The first four batters of the inning reached base safely against FerryHawks relief pitcher Brandon McCabe. Included in this stretch was an RBI single by Viandel Pena and a two-RBI double by Baylor. Pagan capped the rally with an RBI groundout to extend the Crabs lead to 8-1 through five innings.

The Blue Crabs tacked on one more run in the bottom of the seventh inning. A pair of walks allowed by FerryHawks relief pitcher John Kelly put two runners on base, and Fahr drove in one with an RBI single. Two more runs crossed home plate for Southern Maryland in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ethan Wilson drove an RBI single to center field and Baylor hit a sacrifice fly to left field to stretch the Blue Crabs' lead to 11-1 after eight innings.

The Southern Maryland bullpen held Staten Island in check through the final four innings. A cast of Peyton Cariaco, Garrett Ouellette, Ethan Hammerberg, and Endrys Briceno combined for seven strikeouts over four scoreless innings to lock up the 11-1 Blue Crabs victory.

The Blue Crabs head up to Staten Island to face the FerryHawks for a three-game series, starting on Friday, April 24. First pitch is at 7:00 pm. Keith Noonan will have the call on HomeTeam Network. To watch the games or to purchase a subscription, click here.

The Blue Crabs return home to Regency Furniture Stadium to begin a six-game series against the High Point Rockers on Tuesday, April 27. First pitch is at 6:35 pm. To purchase tickets, visit the individual ticket page.







Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2026

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