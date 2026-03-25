Pinch's Grand Slam Egg Hunt: a Home Run Easter Adventure with the Blue Crabs

Published on March 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







Waldorf, MD - March 26, 2026 - The Blue Crabs are excited to welcome families to Pinch's Grand Slam Egg Hunt, a fun-filled Easter celebration for families across the region. This exciting event will take place on Saturday, April 4th, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. at Blue Crabs Stadium. The highlight of the day will be one massive egg hunt thoughtfully divided into three sections to ensure every child has an exciting chance to participate:

Infield for ages 0-3,

Left field for ages 4-7,

Right field for ages 8-12.

Families can attend for just $15, and every family that participates will receive a free ticket for their child to the Blue Crabs Day game on May 3rd.

Paid Clawsome Kids Club Members can attend this event for free! Fans can learn more and purchase their Clawsome Kids Club membership here: Clawsome Kids Club - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

In addition to the egg hunt, attendees can enjoy a variety of child-friendly activities, including special photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. This community event promises smiles, surprises, and plenty of springtime fun as the Blue Crabs kick off the season with family-focused entertainment. For more details, visit bluecrabsbaseball.com. Come join Pinch and the Blue Crabs for an egg-citing day at the ballpark!

Fans can purchase single game tickets at www.bluecrabsbaseball.com/individualgametickets. Fans can contact an account representative or reach out via email anytime at info@bluecrabsbaseball.com.







Atlantic League Stories from March 25, 2026

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