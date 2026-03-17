Blue Crabs Tryouts Powered by IndyBall Jobs Set for April 18
Published on March 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will host their Official Professional Tryout, powered by IndyBall Jobs, on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Waldorf, Maryland.
This unique opportunity gives aspiring players the chance to showcase their talent in front of the Blue Crabs coaching staff and evaluators, with the potential to earn further evaluation and professional opportunities within the Atlantic League.
Participants will take part in a structured workout and live competition environment designed to mirror a professional tryout setting.
What's Included
Participants in the Official Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Tryout will receive:
Official professional tryout hosted by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (Atlantic League)
Opportunity to perform directly in front of the Blue Crabs coaching staff and evaluators
Professional workout and evaluation environment
Opportunity for select players to be invited back the same evening
Invitation-only opportunity to compete in a Spring Training game
Chance to play against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in front of fans
Selection opportunity for the IndyBall Jobs Prospects roster
Real opportunity to earn additional evaluation and potential professional playing opportunities
REGISTER NOW
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