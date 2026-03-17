Blue Crabs Tryouts Powered by IndyBall Jobs Set for April 18

Published on March 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will host their Official Professional Tryout, powered by IndyBall Jobs, on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Waldorf, Maryland.

This unique opportunity gives aspiring players the chance to showcase their talent in front of the Blue Crabs coaching staff and evaluators, with the potential to earn further evaluation and professional opportunities within the Atlantic League.

Participants will take part in a structured workout and live competition environment designed to mirror a professional tryout setting.

What's Included

Participants in the Official Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Tryout will receive:

Official professional tryout hosted by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (Atlantic League)

Opportunity to perform directly in front of the Blue Crabs coaching staff and evaluators

Professional workout and evaluation environment

Opportunity for select players to be invited back the same evening

Invitation-only opportunity to compete in a Spring Training game

Chance to play against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in front of fans

Selection opportunity for the IndyBall Jobs Prospects roster

Real opportunity to earn additional evaluation and potential professional playing opportunities

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Atlantic League Stories from March 17, 2026

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