Coat of Arms - Revs Add Pair of Pitchers

Published on March 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution have signed right-handed starter Jack Nedrow and left-handed pitcher Dawson Lane to contracts for the 2026 season. Both signings were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney live on Monday's airing of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on WOYK.

Nedrow joins the Revs for his second pro season. The 23-year-old impressed as a rookie with Chicago of the American Association last season, going 3-4 with a 3.59 ERA in 12 starts while posting the circuit's seventh-lowest WHIP (1.11) and ninth-lowest walks per nine (2.1). He walked just 16 and allowed only 59 hits in 67.2 innings while striking out 59 for the year. His pro debut marked the back half of a standout calendar year for the Murfreesboro, TN native, as Nedrow finished his college career at University of South Florida, going 5-3 with a 3.75 ERA and the nation's seventh-lowest walks per nine clip (1.3) as he was named Second Team All-AAC.

The 6'2, 225-pound righty settled into the professional ranks immediately, as he fired four shutout innings in his pro debut on June 12 vs Winnipeg, and allowed just one run over seven innings in his second appearance. He held opponents to two walks or fewer in 10 of his 12 starts.

Nedrow finished his college career with the USF Bulls, transferring after three years at Division II Lee (TN) University where he was the Gulf South Conference Pitcher of the Year and a First Team All-American following the 2024 season in which he was 11-1 with a 3.22 ERA. He combined to go 32-10 with a 3.82 ERA over his college career.

"He had an amazing season last year," remarked Forney. "I had heard a lot of good things about him as a pitcher and person. He comes highly recommended. Hopefully he can come in and be a strike thrower in our rotation."

Lane enters his fifth pro season in 2026. The 26-year-old enjoyed a strong campaign in the American Association with Gary SouthShore last season, going 5-3 with a 3.73 ERA in 26 outings including five late-season starts. In the starting role, the 6'5 lefty fired scoreless ball in each of his first two assignments and struck out 10 Chicago Dogs in a 3-2 victory in his third start. He finished the season with 65 strikeouts in 62.2 innings and only allowed four home runs all year.

A native of Lakeland, FL, Lane was a college teammate of Revs signee Jacob Teter at Florida Southern College where he went 5-1 in his final season with a 2.07 ERA, ranking eighth nationally in all of Division II in 2022. He launched his pro career in the United Shore League that summer and landed with New York in the Frontier League for his first full season in 2023 where he was a teammate of Revs catcher Joe DeLuca. Lane also spent a year in the Pioneer League in 2024 and is 11-12 with a 4.85 ERA in 75 career appearances including 25 starts. He has 195 career strikeouts to just 88 walks in 189.1 innings.

"Dawson contacted me looking to change leagues," Forney detailed. "He's coming off a fine season and sent me some video and had some pro day workouts. His Trackman data was really good. The velocity was in the low 90s, the movement was all good, and it looks like he's developed a strikeout pitch. We're excited to give him an opportunity and see what he can do in our bullpen."

The Revs have announced 12 player signings for the upcoming season and are set to unveil more player signings on the next episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on Monday, March 23 at 6pm on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and featuring video segments on the York Revolution YouTube channel.







Atlantic League Stories from March 17, 2026

Coat of Arms - Revs Add Pair of Pitchers - York Revolution

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