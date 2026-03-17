Shell-Ebrating Free Eats & Family Fun: Blue Crabs Announce Kids Eat Free Sunday's

Published on March 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







Waldorf, MD - The Blue Crabs are thrilled to announce a new Kids Eat Free Sunday's promotion during select Sunday home games throughout the 2026 season, offering families an affordable and memorable way to enjoy the Blue Crabs.

On Sunday's, May 31st, June 14th, July 19th, and August 16th, children ages 12 and under will receive a complimentary meal voucher by entering the stadium as part of the Kids Eat Free Sunday's promotion. Each voucher provides one classic hot dog, a bag of chips, and a 12 oz. fountain drink!

The family-friendly experience extends beyond the meal, with exciting post-game activities designed especially for kids. Following the final out, children will be invited to take the diamond for the Kids Run the Bases, presented by Raising Cane's, allowing them to experience the thrill of rounding the bases just like the pros. Following that, young fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite Blue Crabs players and collect autographs on the field.

"At the Blue Crabs, we believe the ballpark should be a place where families can come together, create lasting memories, and enjoy a great experience without it breaking the bank," said Blue Crabs General Manager Christian Heimall. "Promotions like Kids Eat Free Sundays are all about delivering real value to our community-affordable fun, great baseball, and a welcoming environment where kids can run the bases, meet the players, and enjoy being at the ballpark," Heimall continued.

This promotion pairs especially well with the Clawsome Kids Club membership. For a one-time fee of $25, paid Kids Club members gain free admission to every Sunday home game when accompanied by a paying adult ticket, making these Kids Eat Free Sundays an outstanding opportunity to enjoy both complimentary entry and the free meal deal in one visit.

Fans can purchase single game tickets now at www.bluecrabsbaseball.com/individualgametickets. Fans who want to learn more can contact an account representative or reach out via email at info@bluecrabsbaseball.com.

The season begins against the Staten Island FerryHawks at Blue Crabs Stadium on April 21. Fans can stay updated on roster news, and more at the new and improved bluecrabsbaseball.com.







Atlantic League Stories from March 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.