Blue Crabs to Host 2026 Job Fair

Published on March 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







As we prepare for the 2026 season, we are excited to host a Blue Crabs Job Fair on Saturday, March 21, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Blue Crabs Stadium.

The job fair will feature open walk-in interviews for a variety of game day and stadium operations positions. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and have reliable transportation to be considered.

We are looking for enthusiastic and reliable individuals who want to be part of the game day atmosphere and help create memorable experiences for fans throughout the season.

Available Positions

General Game Day Staff

Ushers

Ticket Takers

Kids Park Attendants

Team Store Staff

Manual Scoreboard Operators

Stadium Operations

Assistant Operations Manager

Game Day Operations Staff

Assistant Head Groundskeeper

Game Day Grounds Crew

Press Box

Official Scorer

Press Box Staff

Trackman Operator

Scoreboard Operator

Public Address (PA) Announcer

Concessions

Food Runners

Point of Sale (POS) Staff

Cooks

Dishwashers

We pride ourselves on creating a fun, energetic, and community-focused environment, and our game day staff play an important role in delivering a great fan experience at the ballpark.

Anyone interested in joining our team is encouraged to stop by Blue Crabs Stadium during the job fair hours for an on-site interview. Candidates should come prepared to discuss availability and preferred positions.

For many staff members, working with us is more than just a job; it's an opportunity to be part of Southern Maryland's favorite summer tradition.







Atlantic League Stories from March 16, 2026

Blue Crabs to Host 2026 Job Fair - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

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