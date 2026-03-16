Blue Crabs to Host 2026 Job Fair
Published on March 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release
As we prepare for the 2026 season, we are excited to host a Blue Crabs Job Fair on Saturday, March 21, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Blue Crabs Stadium.
The job fair will feature open walk-in interviews for a variety of game day and stadium operations positions. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and have reliable transportation to be considered.
We are looking for enthusiastic and reliable individuals who want to be part of the game day atmosphere and help create memorable experiences for fans throughout the season.
Available Positions
General Game Day Staff
Ushers
Ticket Takers
Kids Park Attendants
Team Store Staff
Manual Scoreboard Operators
Stadium Operations
Assistant Operations Manager
Game Day Operations Staff
Assistant Head Groundskeeper
Game Day Grounds Crew
Press Box
Official Scorer
Press Box Staff
Trackman Operator
Scoreboard Operator
Public Address (PA) Announcer
Concessions
Food Runners
Point of Sale (POS) Staff
Cooks
Dishwashers
We pride ourselves on creating a fun, energetic, and community-focused environment, and our game day staff play an important role in delivering a great fan experience at the ballpark.
Anyone interested in joining our team is encouraged to stop by Blue Crabs Stadium during the job fair hours for an on-site interview. Candidates should come prepared to discuss availability and preferred positions.
For many staff members, working with us is more than just a job; it's an opportunity to be part of Southern Maryland's favorite summer tradition.
Atlantic League Stories from March 16, 2026
- Blue Crabs to Host 2026 Job Fair - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
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