Boxcars Add Four to 2026 Roster

Published on March 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - Mark Minicozzi and the Boxcars have added a pair of arms to their 2026 rotation, along with standout catcher, Alex Isola and member of our 2025 squad, Bryce Cannon.

Jack Eisenbarger will head to the Hub City after spending his 2025 campaign with the Lake Erie Crushers, of the Frontier League. Eisenbarger posted a league best 2.37 ERA, while striking out 107 batters through 110 innings of work. His ten wins (10-4) stood tied for second in the Frontier League.

A Rockhurst alumn, Eisenbarger spent his 2021 season with the MLB Draft League Frederick Keys, before beginning his independent ball career in the American Association. Across independent leagues, Eisenbarger has established himself as an impact starter, posting a 3.62 ERA, with 393 strikeouts through 368.1 innings (five seasons).

"Jack had an excellent 2025 season, winning 10 games and leading the Frontier League in ERA," said manager Mark Minicozzi. "We're excited to add him to our rotation and expect continued success going into 2026."

The Boxcars are also adding a standout catcher to the mix - signing Alex Isola in a trade with the Lancaster Stormers for a player to be named later.

Isola brings a strong defensive presence behind the plate, while also offering high offensive production. Out of Texas Christian, he spent the 2019-2024 seasons with the Minnesota Twins organization, where he would reach the AAA level. Through 70 AAA games, Isola batted .215 with 29 RBI and 18 XBH. Last season, Isola made 107 appearances for Lancaster, batting .243 with 12 home runs, 58 RBI, and 39 XBH.

"We're excited to have Alex join us for the 2026 season," said Minicozzi. "He had a strong year with the Lancaster Stormers in 2025, and we're looking forward to his leadership behind and at the plate. He brings a steady veteran presence and will be a key part of our club."

Along with the duo, left handed pitcher Connor Curlis, has also been signed by the Flying Boxcars.

Curlis was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 24th round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft from The Ohio State University. He would reach the AA level before heading to the American Association.Through his independent ball career, Curlis has posted a 3.62 ERA with 116 strikeouts through 109.1 innings of work.

"We're excited to announce the addition of Connor Curlis to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars for the 2026 season," said Minicozzi. "Connor posted a 2.42 ERA through eight starts with the Chicago Dogs in the American Association last year before heading to Mexico. He brings a valuable presence and a strong veteran presence to our rotation. We're looking forward to the impact he'll make as a Boxcar."

Bryce Cannon, a 2025 Boxcar standout, will return to the Hub City in 2026. In his rookie campaign out of Southeast Missouri State, Cannon was an instant impact bat, posting double digit home runs (10), 53 RBI and 30 extra base hits through 69 Atlantic League games.

Cannon also became the first Flying Boxcar in history to hit for the cycle, in a monster 5-hit, 4-RBI game at Gastonia (14-13 W; Sept. 17). Bryce also left his legacy at Meritus Park, where he hit the first ever walk-off home run in team history, one month prior (vs Staten Island).

"We're excited to welcome Bryce Cannon back to Hagerstown for his second season as a Boxcar," said Minicozzi. "Bryce had an outstanding rookie campaign out of college, and we're looking forward to seeing his continued growth and development this year."







Atlantic League Stories from March 25, 2026

Boxcars Add Four to 2026 Roster - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars

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