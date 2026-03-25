Lancaster Stormers to Host America 250 Celebration on July 3rd

Published on March 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







(Lancaster, PA): The Lancaster Stormers are proud to announce a special America 250th Celebration on July 3rd, honoring 250 years of American history, pride, and community spirit.

This unforgettable night at Penn Medicine Park will bring the community of Lancaster and beyond together for an evening packed with patriotic energy, family-friendly entertainment, bounce houses, a variety of vendors, reenactments, Three Legacies Wrestling, a petting zoo, hot dog and pie eating contest, a pig roast, a car show, and a performance by the Lancaster Symphony. The celebration will pay tribute to the founding of the United States with themed festivities throughout the ballpark and on the entire property.

Entry into America 250 at Penn Medicine Park is FREE!

This event promises to be the biggest and best July 3rd event yet at Penn Medicine Park.

The event will begin at 5 PM and the night will finish up with fireworks starting at 10 PM!

"I am not just saying this because it's the first Independence Day Celebration under my reign BUT I know it's going to be the best one yet. Our role as a community center is not one we take lightly. I have a fantastic group of colleagues working with me to ensure we are offering a memorable experience to everyone who attends. We added more entertainment, more food and beverage, and more kid-friendly activities in hopes to have something fun for everyone this year. I know I speak for the whole Stormers team when I say, I hope to see you there!", said Mary Beth Arnold, Lancaster Stormers Director of Human Resources and Events.

The Lancaster Stormers are working in conjunction with the City of Lancaster, Discover Lancaster, Three Legacies Wrestling and the Lancaster Symphony on this event.

The main event of the night is the performance by the Lancaster Symphony at 8:45 PM which will lead directly into fireworks at 10 PM.

"We're thrilled to join the Lancaster Stormers and the City of Lancaster in celebrating America's 250th birthday. This is what the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra is all about-bringing world-class music to the entire community. From the re-premiere of Michael Wege's powerful Second Founding to Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture launching the fireworks, this will be an unforgettable evening where music meets community in the heart of Lancaster", said Guy McIntosh, Executive Director of the Lancaster Symphony.

Registration for the apple pie and hot dog eating contests will go live in May.







Atlantic League Stories from March 25, 2026

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