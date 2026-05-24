Boxcars Split DH with York

Published on May 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







After a few days of weather complications, the Flying Boxcars walk into the first game of the Saturday doubleheader with a dramatic win over the York Revolution.

Factored by the cold, rainy weather, the scoring was quiet to start the game. Hagerstown loaded up the bases in the first inning and walked in a run to jump out to a 1-0 lead before stranding three runners.

A couple of innings later, Robert Brooks took advantage of corners covered with an RBI double to extend the lead to two. The following inning featured an RBI single from Tyler Dearden driving in Jordan Peyton.

All meanwhile, the Revolution could not get anything going against starting pitcher Connor Curlis. Curlis lasted five full innings without giving up a run, complimented by nine strikeouts.

York started to roll offensively with two runs in the sixth inning followed by a two-RBI double by Jackson Ross in the seventh inning, giving York its first lead of the day.

In the bottom of the seventh, Alex Isola and Darick Hall led off the inning with back-to-back singles. After Robert Brooks was walked, the Boxcars found themselves with bases loaded. Christian Rodriguez started the day with three strikeouts but did not disappoint when it mattered most. A double to right field was hit deep enough to drive in two runs and give Hagerstown the walk-off win.

With the 5-4 win in the early window, the Flying Boxcars are now a game ahead of York in the yearly standings, and the series.

The second game of the Saturday doubleheader is set for a first pitch time of 6:40 pm.

Boxcars Late Comeback Falls Short: Saturday Doubleheader Splits

The rain continued into Saturday evening and so did the impressive pitching. Ultimately, Chris Vallimont out-dueled Hagerstown's new starting pitcher, Aaron Leasher. The Boxcars late game heroics could not strike twice.

After the rush of a walk-off win, the Flying Boxcars got off to a slow start with four scoreless innings. In that time, York posted a two-run third inning featuring RBI singles from Toma Otosaka and Jacob Teter.

Hagerstown cut the lead in half when a Tyler Dearden single drove in Jared Carr from second due to his down-the-line double.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Boxcars landed a runner on base as Marty Costes walked, but he could of be driven in ending Hagerstown's walk-off comeback hopes.

A bright spot of Hagerstown's 2-1 loss was staring pitcher Aaron Leasher. Leasher started his debut with a four-pitch first inning. Despite earning the loss, Leasher went five innings allowing as many hits, but striking out seven without giving up a walk.

The opposition, Chris Vallimont, was equally as impressive earning the win while striking out nine Boxcar hitters and only allowing a single run. Shawn Rapp came in to relieve Vallimont in the seventh inning and earned the save with three outs in four batters.

With a Saturday doubleheader split, the series is now evened up at two wins each making the final doubleheader essential for the Northern division standings. The first pitch will be at 2 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2026

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