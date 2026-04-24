Ross, Revs Provide Grand Encore in Series Finale

Published on April 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): One night after tying a franchise record with 22 runs, the York Revolution kept the pedal down in a 15-2 thumping of the Lancaster Stormers, taking two of three in the season opening series.

Jackson Ross drove in four runs for the second consecutive night, this time on one swing as his fourth inning grand slam provided the big blow.

Down 2-0 in the third, Brian Rey brought the Revs back with a two-out, two-run single to left, tying the score.

Ben Blackwell put the Revs ahead with an RBI single through the left side in the third, and with one out, Ross launched a towering opposite field drive onto the porch in right for a grand slam, ballooning the lead to 7-2.

Tomo Otosaka's bunt hit led to a throwing error by reliever Jason Bollman in the sixth, bringing Austin Bates home with York's eighth run.

The Revs put together their third seven-run inning in two nights with a massive rally in the seventh. Brandon Lewis' two-run triple past right fielder Tyler Robertson was immediately followed by Blackwell's RBI triple past a diving Robertson. Bates added a sac fly to right and Josh Day later contributed a pinch-hit RBI single to left. Additional runs scored on a wild pitch and a throwing error as the Stormers were guilty of five errors on the night including three in the seventh inning.

Nick Mikolajchak (1-0) worked five strong innings to earn the win in his first career start following 171 relief outings as a pro. He allowed just two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three. The five innings established a career-high surpassing his previous high mark of three innings set in 2021 with Double-A Akron as the start was his first since his college days in 2019 at Sam Houston State.

Shawn Rapp, signed earlier in the day, debuted with a 1-2-3 sixth.

Hunter Gregory handled the seventh and got a great double play turned by Blackwell up the middle from shortstop to finish his frame.

Josh Mollerus and Joely Rodriguez closed it out with scoreless innings. Left fielder Mike Rosario robbed Kevin Watson, Jr. on a diving catch in left to polish it off as Revs pitchers combined to record the final 18 outs without allowing a hit.

Notes: The Revs have combined for 37 runs in the back-to-back victories. York batters drew 10 walks while striking out just four times. They have combined for 17 walks and just seven strikeouts over the last two nights. Ross' four RBI are a career high. Lancaster starter Luke McCollough (0-1) exited in the bottom of the third with an apparent injury. Stormers infielder Scott Kelly tossed a scoreless eighth for the second consecutive night. Revs starting pitchers have gone five innings in each of the first three games while York has chased Lancaster starters shy of five innings in all three including in the fourth inning the last two nights.

Up Next: The Revs travel to Hagerstown for their first road series of the year as RHP Rhett Kouba makes his York debut against Boxcars righty DJ Johnson on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network (Dugout TV) beginning at 6:10 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2026

Ross, Revs Provide Grand Encore in Series Finale - York Revolution

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