Revs Load up on Signings

Published on April 8, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The five-time Atlantic League champion York Revolution have announced six more player signings with Opening Night less than two weeks away. Pitchers Nick Mikolajchak and Josh Mollerus along with corner infielder Brandon Lewis all return from last year's championship team. Second baseman Nick Dunn and reliever Hunter Parsons have also signed with York along with ALPB Pro Days draft selection Aaron Schaefer.

Revs manager Rick Forney announced the signings live on Tuesday evening's episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on WOYK. The team is set to unveil its final six preseason signings on Thursday's episode which will air at 6pm.

In other news, former Revs LHP Nick Raquet, the 2023 Atlantic League co-Pitcher of the Year, was acquired via trade by the Baltimore Orioles and added to their big league roster on Tuesday. Last September he became the 14th former Revs player to go from York to the Majors and the sixth to make his MLB debut after logging two scoreless outings with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mikolajchak returns after showing a 1.93 ERA in 19 games out of the Revs bullpen last season. The 28-year-old struck out 27, walked only eight, and allowed just 11 hits in 18.2 innings as 16 of his outings were scoreless and he did not allow an earned run in 14 of his first 15. He joined the Revs after beginning his third consecutive season at Triple-A Columbus where he owns 10 saves and a combined 3.63 ERA at that level. The Houston native was an 11th round pick of Cleveland in 2019 out of Sam Houston State and has 12 wins, 24 saves and a career ERA of 3.08 in five pro seasons.

"Nick was great for us in some high leverage situations," Forney detailed. "He's looking for a new opportunity to jump into a starting role and thinks maybe that's his best avenue back to a big league organization. I'm surprised he didn't get signed. He had an offer to go to Mexico but didn't want to go and of course we'd bring him back. He's great in the clubhouse and a fierce competitor. We're obviously excited to have him."

Mollerus went 1-0 with a 3.50 ERA in 15 appearances for York last season. The righty gave up just 11 hits and four walks while striking out 26 in 18.0 innings and added four more scoreless outings in the postseason. Originally a 10th round draft pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023 out of University of Oregon, the 26-year-old has 12 wins, six saves, and a 3.93 ERA in three pro seasons. He also pitched in the Texas Rangers organization where he reached Double-A Frisco last season.

"He was awesome for us last year. When people talk about our bullpen last year, he was as good as anybody when he came over. He attacks the strike zone, super aggressive and competes very well."

Lewis joined the Revs in May of last season after beginning the year in Mexico and batted .255 with 15 home runs, 18 doubles, and 69 RBI in 105 games with York. A former fourth round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers out of UC Irvine in 2019, Lewis spent five seasons in L.A.'s system including three consecutive years at Double-A Tulsa. The 27-year-old was a Pioneer League All-Star as a rookie in 2019, slammed a career-high 30 homers with 86 RBI between Rancho Cucamonga and Great Lakes in 2021, and blasted 24 more home runs (fourth in Texas League) with 71 RBI for Tulsa in 2022. Over his six-year pro career, he has totaled 98 homers, 91 doubles and 341 RBI. He also worked five appearances on the mound as a knuckleballer last season, four of which were scoreless.

"He really did a nice job for us. He's a tremendous teammate. He plays a great third base and looks fantastic, he's got himself in really good shape. He and (hitting coach) Derek Wolfe are excited about his swing progressions and some changes he's made. Hopefully that means a big year for Brandon."

Dunn comes to York for his eighth season in a highly productive pro career. A fifth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals out of University of Maryland in 2018, the dynamic left-handed hitter climbed through the Cardinals system. After batting a whopping .332 at Double-A Springfield in 2023 (third in Texas League), he was promoted to Triple-A Memphis where he hit .302 the remainder of that season and .316 (third in International League) the following year in 2024. A career .272 hitter, including a .289 mark at the Triple-A level, the two-time Cardinals Organization All-Star has also spent time at Triple-A with both the Mariners and Phillies. The 29-year-old Sunbury, PA native starred at Shikellamy High School before his All-American college days at UMD. Dunn has played primarily second base and has also seen time professionally at third.

"He's a really good infielder and has had a fantastic career. I'm kind of shocked that he was available. He hits for a high average, gets on base, walks more than he strikes out. He'll hit at the top of our lineup."

Parsons provides a big addition to the Revs bullpen. A veteran of six minor league seasons in the New York Mets organization, Parsons is 18-11 with five saves, a 4.50 ERA, and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 144 career games. He has spent parts of the past four seasons at Double-A Binghamton including 22 games last season in which he was 3-2 with a 4.91 ERA and had 40 strikeouts in 29.1 innings for the Rumble Ponies. He has also spent parts of two seasons with Triple-A Syracuse. The 28-year-old native of Salisbury, MD was a 19th round pick of the Mets in 2019 out of University of Maryland where he was the Terrapins' ace starter and Dunn's roommate.

"He's got big time velocity and throws it over the plate. He could get picked up in a hurry. He has what you want if you're putting a bullpen together. He checks all of those boxes."

Schaefer was selected by Forney with the 10th pick at last week's ALPB Pro Days powered by IndyBall Jobs. The 24-year-old made his pro debut in the Pioneer League with Yuba-Sutter last season after completing his college career with Division I Bethune-Cookman University. The right-handed Schaefer is a native of Davie, FL.

"He threw well. The velocity was good and he had a really high spin rate. He threw a lot of strikes and earned an opportunity to go to camp with us."

The Revs have announced 24 players for the upcoming season and are expected to have 30 in camp as spring training gets underway this week. Fans can catch the final episode of the preseason on Thursday when Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy airs at 6pm on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The York Revolution app, and the York Revolution YouTube channel.







Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2026

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