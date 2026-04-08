Trio of Right-Handers Return to Long Island

Published on April 8, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signings of right-handed pitchers Nolan Clenney, Michael Dominguez and Michael Reed. All three players return for their second season with the Ducks.

"Each of these three guys had a significant impact on our pitching staff in the second half of 2025," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We are excited to welcome them all back this year."

Clenney joined the Ducks in July of 2025. He appeared in 21 games with the Flock and compiled a 4-1 record with a 1.72 ERA and 41 strikeouts to just 10 walks over 31.1 innings of work. He conceded a run in just five of his 21 outings while pitching multiple innings in 11 games. Prior to joining Long Island, the 29-year-old pitched in 14 games across three different levels in the Chicago Cubs organization. He combined to go 1-1 with a 4.21 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 25.2 innings, peaking at Triple-A.

The Northville, Mich., native spent four seasons (2021-24) in the New York Mets organization, reaching as high as Triple-A Syracuse. He made 120 appearances (two starts) during that time, going 10-11 with a 5.11 ERA, five saves and 265 strikeouts to 75 walks over 213.0 innings. The North Carolina State University alum joined the Mets after beginning the 2021 campaign with the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the American Association where he posted a 1-0 record, a 0.89 ERA, two saves and 26 strikeouts to three walks in 20.1 innings. Clenney began his professional career with the Utica Unicorns of the United Shore League where he made 45 appearances (three starts) over two seasons (2019-20).

"I couldn't be more excited to return to the Ducks for the 2026 season," said Clenney. "It was a great experience being with the team last year and being with such a great group of players. I'm looking forward to competing with the guys again soon and helping contribute to the success of the team."

Dominguez joined the Flock in August of 2025, going 1-0 with a 4.08 ERA in six games (three starts). He allowed one run or fewer in four of his six outings, while the Ducks emerged victorious in five of his six games. The 25-year-old began the season in the Toronto Blue Jays organization with Double-A New Hampshire, posting a 1-2 record with a 5.22 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50.0 innings over 23 games (six starts).

The Newport News, Va., native spent six seasons (2019, 2021-25) in the Blue Jays system, making 108 appearances (81 starts). He totaled a 14-21 record with a 4.27 ERA, one complete game and 441 strikeouts in 392.1 innings of work. He previously earned Pitcher of the Week honors in the Northwest League with Vancouver (9/11/22) and Eastern League with New Hampshire (6/2/24). Dominguez was originally selected by the Blue Jays in the 15th round of the 2019 amateur draft.

"I am really grateful and blessed to be coming back and playing for the Ducks this year," said Dominguez. "I'm excited to see some of the guys from last year and meet some of the new guys as well. The coaches, players, staff and fans welcomed me with open arms last year and made me feel right at home. I look forward to getting the ball, competing each time I'm out on the field and winning a lot of ballgames."

Reed came to Long Island in June of 2025 via trade from the Mississippi Mud Monsters of the Frontier League. In 23 games with the Flock, he went 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA, five saves and 21 strikeouts over 21.1 innings pitched. He also conceded a run in just five of his 23 games and gave up only one run in his first 11 outings. The 30-year-old began the year by pitching in 15 games with Mississippi, compiling a 1.83 ERA, two saves and 28 strikeouts to eight walks in 19.2 innings of work.

The Bronx, N.Y., native began his career as an outfielder spending time in the San Diego Padres (2016-19), Oakland Athletics (2021-22), Los Angeles Dodgers (2022-23), Milwaukee Brewers (2023) and Texas Rangers (2024) organizations. During that time, he accrued a .246 batting average with 40 home runs, 202 RBIs, 268 runs, 433 hits, 89 doubles, 22 triples, 121 stolen bases and a .704 OPS. The University of Florida alum converted to a pitcher in 2024, going 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA and one save in 20 games with the Rangers rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate before pitching in two games with Gastonia in the Atlantic League. Reed was originally selected by the Padres in the second round of the 2016 amateur draft.

"I'm excited to come back because the coaching staff created a really fun environment and welcomed me with open arms," said Reed. "I really enjoyed my time last year, especially because I was able to come in and make an impact right away. I'm looking forward to seeing some of the returners, meeting my new teammates and am ready to dominate."

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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