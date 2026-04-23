Revs Pick up Win #1 on Historic Night

Published on April 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution notched their first win of the new season and plenty of history to boot, demolishing the Lancaster Stormers, 22-7 on Wednesday evening at WellSpan Park.

Among the historical achievements, the Revs tied franchise records for runs (22) and doubles (9) in a single game. Brandon Lewis tied club records with three doubles and four extra-base hits. Jackson Ross had a career night, going 5-for-6 with four RBI and four runs. Lewis and Nick Dunn also drove in four apiece and Tomo Otosaka crossed the plate four times as well. Every starter had at least one hit and one run as the Revs pounded 21 knocks and had a pair of seven-run frames as part of the bludgeoning, improving their record to 1-1 on the young season.

The Revs jumped in front right away to grab their first lead of the season with two in the first on back-to-back RBI doubles to left by Dunn and Brian Rey.

Lewis continued his torrid start to the year with a leadoff double to left center in the second, eventually scoring on a double play ball to make it 3-0.

Jacob Teter walloped a line shot two-run homer to right with two outs and two strikes in the third as York built the lead to 5-0.

Revs starter Braden Scott was dominant early, striking out five and initiating a caught stealing to account for his first six outs, ultimately fanning eight in five innings for the win.

Scott (1-0) did not allow a run until Lancaster took advantage of a miscommunicated pop up to lead off the fourth. That landed Tyler Miller aboard as he eventually crossed on Nick Lucky's sac fly to right.

The Revs responded with vengeance, putting up a crippling seven-spot in the bottom of the fourth. Ross came through with the at-bat of the night, barely fouling off several tough two-strike pitches before cashing in with a line drive two-run single to right center, chasing Stormers starter Adam Smith (0-1).

Dunn greeted reliever A.J. Alexy with an RBI knock back through the middle as the onslaught was in full force. Devonte Brown added a sac fly to right, and Lewis punctuated the outburst with a towering three-run homer to left, the 99th of his pro career, as York led 12-1.

Lancaster dinged Scott for a trio of two-out runs in the fifth as Miller sprayed an RBI single to left and Joseph Carpenter delivered a two-run double to right center, but the lead was unthreatened at 12-4.

Dunn and Rey answered back with RBI groundouts in York's half of the fifth, expanding the margin to 14-4.

Robertson launched a solo homer to left center leading off the sixth for Lancaster, but York reliever Shane Gray allowed nothing further in two innings out of the 'pen.

The Revs again produced a monster inning in their half of the sixth as Lewis socked an RBI double to deep center and scored on Ben Blackwell's single up the middle. Ross bled out an RBI infield single, Austin Bates came home on a passed ball, and Dunn tacked on another RBI groundout. Teter brought the Revs to the 20-run mark for the seventh time in franchise history with his single through the middle and Brown capped another seven-run burst with an RBI double to right.

Ross closed out the historic night at the dish with an RBI double to right center in the bottom of the seventh as York scored a record 22 runs for the third time in franchise history, tying a mark set on August 31, 2012 vs Long Island and matched on June 23, 2024 vs Lancaster, both in 22-6 victories.

David Smith doubled home the final two runs for Lancaster off reliever Ryan Shreve in the top of the eighth.

Notes: York's 21 hits tied the 10th most in a game in franchise history, the 11th time they've reached at least 21 in a game and first time since tallying 22 knocks in a 19-1 win vs Staten Island on June 25, 2022. The nine doubles tie a club record set in the 2025 regular season finale at Staten Island. Ross' five-hit game is the 17th in franchise history. Lewis' four extra-base hits tie a franchise single-game record as he joins Isaias Tejeda (2017), Carlos Franco (twice in 2022), and Drew Mendoza (2023). Lewis' three doubles tie a club record for the 17th time, most recently done by Jeremy Arocho on July 29, 2025 vs Lancaster. Hunter Parsons left the bases loaded in a scoreless ninth to close it. Revs pitchers struck out 13 Stormers after fanning 11 in the opener.

Up Next: The Revs look to win the season-opening series in Thursday's rubber match at 6:30 p.m. RHP Nick Mikolajchak makes his season debut opposite righty Luke McCollough. Promos include a 2025 Championship Concert T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union, and Rookie Revs presented by Northern Central Railway. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2026

Revs Pick up Win #1 on Historic Night - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.