WellSpan Health and Local Teams Return to Crush Cancer

Published on April 7, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): WellSpan Health, the York Revolution, eight York County high school baseball teams, and Penn State York are returning to WellSpan Park to Crush Cancer at the 3rd annual WellSpan Health Crushing Cancer Baseball Classic, April 24 and 25 at WellSpan Park. The event builds on the efforts of Greg Kinneman, Varsity Baseball Coach at Dallastown High School, who created an initial event in 2024.

The event features four premiere high school baseball games and a clash between Penn State York and Penn State Mont Alto over the two days. All ticket sale proceeds benefit the WellSpan Cancer Patient Help Fund.

The lineup for the event is:

April 24 - College Baseball

Penn State York vs. Penn State Mont Alto (doubleheader) - 5:00 p.m.

April 25 - High School Baseball

Kennard-Dale vs Dover - 9:30 a.m.

West York vs. New Oxford - 12:30 p.m.

Bermudian vs. Biglerville - 3:30 p.m.

Dallastown vs Red Lion - 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students, good for all games on each day. Tickets available here.

"We are thrilled to be part of this initiative for the Cancer Patient Help Fund, which provides cancer patients with help and hope in a time of need," said Dr. Nikhilesh Korgaonkar, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Oncology Services for WellSpan Health. "It's very gratifying to see these fantastic athletes playing for this fantastic cause."

The WellSpan Cancer Patient Help Fund provides essential support for individuals in their cancer care journey. The fund can be a financial lifeline for those struggling with expenses when cancer patients' lives are disrupted by treatment. The fund can support rent and car insurance during recovery, in addition to other monthly expenses, so patients can concentrate on their recovery. In 2025, the fund helped more than 200 cancer patients in the area.

"We're excited to see this event continue to grow," said Ben Shipley, President & General Manager of the York Revolution, the organizers and host of the event. "Anytime we can get local high school athletes on our professional field, it's exciting. It's even more exciting to do it with WellSpan, our premiere partner, and for a great cause like cancer patients and their families."







Atlantic League Stories from April 7, 2026

WellSpan Health and Local Teams Return to Crush Cancer - York Revolution

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