Fan Favorite Vallimont Returning to York

Published on March 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Fan-favorite and ace right-hander Chris Vallimont is returning to the York Revolution for his third season with the team. His signing and the addition of right-hander Nicholas Regalado were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney on Monday's episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on WOYK.

The last time Vallimont toed the rubber for the Revs, he authored one of the greatest pitching performances in Atlantic League history and arguably the finest postseason outing in the history of the league. That effort came in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series on September 27, 2025 when Vallimont fired a complete game one-hit shutout, striking out 15 High Point Rockers to set the tone for the series as the Revs went on to capture their fifth championship and back-to-back titles with Vallimont serving as the team's series opening starter each of the past two autumns.

His 15 strikeouts established a single-game franchise record for a regular season or postseason game, eclipsing the previous mark of 13 which he shared last July. His complete game one-hitter was the second in Revs history and the first in Atlantic League postseason history. It was also the first nine-inning complete game of his pro career. His 22 strikeouts set a league record for a single postseason, accomplishing the feat in just two starts.

The 29-year-old returned to York in June after beginning the season in Mexico and rediscovered his stride as the season progressed finishing the regular season 9-4 with a 4.96 ERA and 119 strikeouts, ninth-most in a season in club history. That included three double-digit strikeout performances during a dominant stretch run. His four career 10-strikeout games are tied for a Revs record, while he has also moved into the top 10 in Revs history in both career wins (15) and strikeouts (187).

A native of Erie, PA, Vallimont went 6-2 with a 2.13 ERA over two stints with the Revs during the 2024 season, separated by time spent with Triple-A Oklahoma City as the Los Angeles Dodgers purchased his contract from York early that season. Originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Miami Marlins out of Mercyhurst University in 2018, the 6'5 righty reached the Majors with the Baltimore Orioles in 2023 and has also pitched in the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians organizations reaching the Triple-A level in three seasons.

"We're excited to have Chris back," reflected Forney. "Obviously he's had really good experiences here. He loves playing in York, loves the fanbase. He's been our guy for a couple years, just a real horse. He gives you everything he's got when he goes out there. You know for certain when it's his day to pitch, he's all business and you're going to have a chance to win."

Regalado comes to York for his fifth pro season. The 23-year-old was a Kansas City Royals prospect, signing with the club in 2022 and pitching at Double-A Northwest Arkansas each of the last two years. He is 11-7 with three saves and a 4.12 ERA in 88 appearances (four starts) lifetime including a 2.78 mark during his first full season in 2023 with Class-A Columbia. For his career, Regalado averages 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a better than 2-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and just 130 hits allowed in 139.2 career innings. A native of Hialeah, FL, the 6'2 righty attended Florida Southwestern State Junior College and University of Miami and is coming off a winter league stint in Puerto Rico this offseason.

"I got a call from a good friend of mine over the winter who told me Nicholas was looking for a place to play," recounted Forney. "He's a good young right-hander, still hungry, and has the ability to get some punch outs. I think there's some real upside with Nicholas."

The Revs have announced 14 player signings for the upcoming season and are set to announce more player additions on the next episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy scheduled for Wednesday, April 1 at 6pm on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The York Revolution app, and with video archives on the York Revolution YouTube channel.







Atlantic League Stories from March 24, 2026

Fan Favorite Vallimont Returning to York - York Revolution

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