Revs Charge the Battery, Adding Veteran Catcher and Versatile Hurler

(York, PA): The York Revolution have signed veteran catcher Joe DeLuca and versatile pitcher Shane Gray to contracts for the 2026 season. The agreements were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney during Monday's episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

DeLuca, 30, signs with York for his ninth pro season and sixth in the Atlantic League.

The switch-hitter first splashed in the ALPB with Southern Maryland during an All-Star campaign in 2021 when he batted .304 with 16 home runs, 21 doubles, and 70 RBI in 115 games. That earned him a contract with the Cincinnati Reds in 2022 as he saw time with Class-A Daytona and Triple-A Louisville before returning to Southern Maryland.

The Cicero, NY native spent his next two seasons in his home state, belting 15 home runs in consecutive seasons for the Frontier League's New York Boulders, returning to the Atlantic League for late-season playoff pushes with Southern Maryland in 2023 and Long Island in 2024. Last season, DeLuca blasted 19 home runs and ripped 18 doubles with 53 RBI combined between Hagerstown and Charleston across 93 games played, tallying double digit long balls for the fifth consecutive year.

A product of NCAA Division II College of Saint Rose (NY), DeLuca began his pro career in the American Association with Fargo-Moorhead in 2017 and also enjoyed Frontier and Can-Am League stints before finding a home in the Atlantic League. He is a career .250 hitter with 86 home runs and 308 RBI in 604 games as a pro, including a .260 mark with 47 homers and 169 RBI in 308 Atlantic League games with four different teams.

DeLuca is also a veteran on the winter ball circuit, notably taking home Panama League MVP honors in 2021 and playing for the Sydney Blue Sox in Australia in 2023.

"He's been really productive in our league," commented Forney. "He's been good offensively, lots of doubles and homers. He's solid behind the plate with his framing, receiving, and throwing and he wants to catch a lot. He loves to play and compete. He's contacted me a lot over the last few years and it finally worked out that we were able to bring him in. He's excited to be part of our team."

Gray signs with York for his fifth pro season. The 6'2 righty was a 16th round draft pick of the New York Yankees out of University of Evansville in 2022 where he was an All-Missouri Valley Conference selection following both his junior and senior seasons with the Purple Aces.

Gray spent his first two pro seasons working as a reliever in the Yankees farm system, splitting time between Class-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley. Gray combined for 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 2023 before transitioning to a starting role with Ottawa of the Frontier League in 2024, going 6-6 with a 4.33 ERA over 112.1 innings. That included a complete game four-hit shutout on just 97 pitches in a win at New England on June 20 of that season.

He returned to Ottawa and worked a variety of roles last season, making 10 starts while logging 12 saves and compiling a 4.29 ERA.

In his pro career, the Columbus, OH native is 12-13 with a 4.56 ERA in 92 appearances (29 starts), totaling 217 strikeouts compared to just 104 walks in 266.2 innings. He will turn 26 on April 18, three days before the Revs' 2026 season opener.

"Shane wanted an opportunity to play at a higher level," Forney detailed. "He did a little bit of everything in the Frontier League with multiple gigs. He started, pitched in bulk relief, late relief and did really well. He's a good pitcher. He throws a ton of strikes and lets you play defense behind him."

The Revs have announced eight player signings for the upcoming 2026 season and are set to unveil additional signings each Monday on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy, airing on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, and the York Revolution app with video segments available on the York Revolution YouTube channel. The next edition is set to air on Monday, March 9 at 6 p.m.

