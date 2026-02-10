Tomo & Teter: The First Tandem of 2026

Published on February 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution leadoff man Tomo Otosaka

(York, PA.): The five-time Atlantic League champion York Revolution have signed the first two members of the 2026 roster as they embark on their title defense and quest for a three-peat. The club has re-signed fan favorite leadoff man Tomo Otosaka while adding left-handed hitting first baseman Jacob Teter. The signings were announced by manager Rick Forney live on Monday evening's season premiere of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Otosaka returns for his third season in York as the Revs' all-time career leader in on-base percentage (.446). A veteran of nine big league seasons in his native Japan, Otosaka first came to York in 2023 and ranked fourth in the Atlantic League with a .330 average and second with 42 steals, seventh-most in a season in club history. After playing in Mexico in 2024, Otosaka returned to York to start the 2025 season and was off to a sizzling start, batting .405 in nine games before his contract was purchased by the Seattle Mariners on May 9, as he earned a spot in a Major League organization for the first time in his career. Otosaka hit .261 with Triple-A Tacoma before finishing 2025 back in his native Japan with the Yomiuri Giants. He'll return to York with a .337 lifetime batting average in a Revs uniform, tied for fourth highest in franchise history.

The 32-year-old is a veteran of 473 games in Nippon Professional Baseball and made his big-league debut at age 20 in 2014 with his hometown Yokohama BayStars with whom he played eight seasons. His first career hit was a home run in his debut game and he starred in multiple playoff runs which included game-winning homers at Hanshin in 2017 and a walk-off homer against the Hanshin Tigers in 2019.

"We're really excited to bring Tomo back," commented Forney. "He had an unbelievable start to the season last year and earned that opportunity with the Mariners. I was a little taken aback that he again became available but he loves playing in York and enjoys it here."

Teter joins the Revs for his sixth pro season, bringing a talented left-handed bat to the York lineup. The 27-year-old was originally a 13th round draft pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 2021 and spent three seasons in the Orioles farm system ascending to Double-A Bowie before a stint in the Houston Astros organization. Teter was the 2024 American Association Player of the Year with Chicago in 2024 after leading the league in batting (.349), RBI (95), total bases (241), extra-base hits (58), on-base percentage (.474) and slugging (.673) while finishing one off the league lead with 28 home runs. His 95 RBI set a Chicago franchise record. The 6'5 slugger played in Australia that winter and signed in Mexico to begin the 2025 season before returning to Chicago where he put together another All-Star campaign.

"He's a big left-handed power hitter and a really good defender," Forney detailed. "I was trying to sign him two years ago and we stayed in contact. I'm glad we were able to get it together this year, you can never have enough middle of the lineup impact left-handed bats. He'll also give you good AB's and has a good on-base percentage. We have some big expectations for him."

A native of Melbourne, FL, Teter was one of the top Division II hitters in the nation over his four-year career at Florida Southern College where he was All-Conference and All-Region. As a freshman in 2018, he was a teammate of former Revs right-handed pitcher J.T. Hintzen with the Moccasins. As a pro, he is a .279 career hitter with 55 home runs and 238 RBI in 374 games.

The Revs will continue to build the 2026 roster with two more additions set to be announced on the next episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on Monday, February 16 at 6pm on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and on-demand on the York Revolution YouTube channel.

