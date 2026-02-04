Revs' 2026 Player Signings About to Launch

Published on February 4, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, PA): The five-time Atlantic League champion York Revolution is about to lift the lid on their 2026 preseason player signings, announcing plans that will delight Revs fans anxious for baseball.

Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy is set to return to the WOYK airwaves every Monday evening at 6pm, beginning with the season opener this Monday, February 9.

Once again, Revs manager Rick Forney joins play-by-play broadcaster and WOYK general manager Darrell Henry each week on the popular preseason program, unveiling his latest player signings for the upcoming season one-by-one, live on the show each week. The show will also feature interviews with players both new to this year's team and Revs alumni, and will air live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK-AM while streaming live and on-demand at 989woyk.com and The New WOYK app. New this season, show archives will be available in video format on the York Revolution YouTube channel.

"This was one of the first new programs we launched when the Revolution purchased WOYK in 2014, and more than a decade later, it's still one of the more fun and unique things that we do," commented Henry. "We have a passionate fan base here in York that deeply care about the on-field success of their team and it's appointment listening for many of our fans who tune in each week at the same time, anxious to learn who's returning to the team or who the new fan favorite might be that's coming to York."

Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy is set to air over the course of a 10-week period, carrying fans right into the heart of Atlantic League Spring Training in mid-April before the Revs begin their quest for a three-peat when they host the rival Lancaster Stormers on Opening Day, April 21.







Atlantic League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.