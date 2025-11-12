Revolution Partners with 100-Year Organization for 2026 Season

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution announced today that the York County SPCA, celebrating 100 years of service to York County, has signed on as the presenting partner of the 2026 York Revolution season.

The Revolution organization expressed great pride in aligning with an organization that holds a special place in the hearts of many, including members of the front-office staff. Revolution Team Dog, Rosie, came from an adoption through the York County SPCA in 2022.

"After the success of bringing back-to-back championships to York, there's a standing pride among York Countians and within the Revolution organization," said Nate Tile, Vice President of Business Development for the York Revolution. "We couldn't think of a more meaningful partnership than with the York County SPCA, which works tirelessly to find permanent homes and give 'A New Leash on Life' to animals in York County."

"The York County SPCA is thrilled to step up to the plate as the 2026 season sponsor," said Steven Martinez, Executive Director of the York County SPCA. "Baseball and pets both bring our community together, and we're excited to partner with the Revs in celebration of our shared commitment to serving people and animals across York County. As we celebrate our 100-year anniversary next year, I can't think of a better partner to celebrate with."

As part of the partnership, the York County SPCA will receive proceeds from the team's nightly 50/50 charity raffle and a portion of Appell Lawn Section ticket sales. The Revolution will also help raise awareness of the organization's mission through in-game promotions, digital campaigns, and features across the team's media platforms.

The season-long partnership will kick off early this year with a special promotion at Bright Nights presented by Traditions Bank, A Division of ACNB Bank. The 22 nights of Bright Nights will help amplify the impact of the York County SPCA partnership by inviting attendees of Bright Nights to bring donations listed at ycspca.org to WellSpan Park in support of the York County SPCA.

The 19th season of York Revolution Professional Baseball kicks off on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at WellSpan Park.







