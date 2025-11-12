Book Your Holiday Parties with the Blue Crabs

'Tis the season! Regency Furniture Stadium is now open for hosting unforgettable holiday parties this winter. Celebrate the season with up to 50 of your friends and family in one of our luxury box suites. At just $300, they are perfect for office parties and festive get-togethers. These premium suites offer a unique and comfortable setting to make your holiday celebration truly special.

Blue Crabs General Manager Christian Heimall said, "Regency Furniture Stadium is the perfect place for your holiday get together this winter." Heimall added, "What better way to spend time with friends and colleagues than overlooking a beautiful ballpark and reminiscing about the amazing memories made this year?"

Luxury Suite Rentals are available for Holiday events now through December 21st. To start planning your event today, call (301) 638-9788.







