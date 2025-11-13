Blazing Barrera: Blue Crabs Infielder Brett Barrera Finishes Top 10 in Batting Average, Hits in 2025 Campaign

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Infielder Brett Barrera became the most consistent hitter for Southern Maryland after a slow start to the season. Barrera finished top 10 in batting average and hits in the Atlantic League by years end.

During the season, Barrera also had a 21-game hitting streak from August 1st-24th. Barrera was one game shy of David Harris' record of 22 games, accomplished in 2019 for Southern Maryland. Barrera also came through late in the season with a walk-off grand slam against the High Point Rockers, the first walk off home run of his career. That game on September 11th, He went 3-for-5 with five RBIs.

Blue Crabs Manager Stan Cliburn said, "Brett went out there and competed every day for us, not only defensively but he was very solid all year in the batters box." Cliburn also commented on his timely hitting all season adding "He had clutch hits all year, and was such a steady presence in our lineup, basically batting over .300 the entire season, his production was fantastic."

Blue Crabs Hitting Coach Jason Camilli said, "Brett is a pure hitter, there was never a time when he came to the plate in a big spot that I didn't have confidence in his ability to get the job done."

After a slow start, batting .246 in the month of May, Barrera blazed through the rest of the year, batting .364 in June, with 2 home runs and 19 RBIs, playing all 26 games during the month. He followed that up with a .271 July, with three home runs and 17 RBIs in 22 games. In August, he hit .297, with 14 more RBIs, but in September caught fire again, batting a team best .362 in 15 games, adding two more Blasts and 14 RBIs as the Crabs finished the season strong.

Camilli said "He has tremendous bat to ball skills, uses all fields, battles with 2 strikes.... Outstanding with runners in scoring position." Camilli added "I strongly believe there is more in the tank with his swing when it comes to doing more damage as well... He was a pleasure to work with this season and was a huge part of our lineup."

Barrera had career highs in games played (116), hits (135), doubles (26), and triples (4).

Barrera had an impressive career before the Crabs as well, being drafted by the Yankees in the Eighth round of the 2022 draft out of Stanford University. He played 58 games for the Yankees Organization, then played for the Oakland Ballers in the Pioneer league, where he won a batting title hitting .356 and mashing 23 home runs.

