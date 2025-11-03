Blue Crabs Announce New Ticket Pricing for 2026 Season

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced today new pricing for Season Ticket packages, as well as other perks and adjustments in pricing for the 2026 season.

New benefits include a 20% discount in the team store, special Season Ticket Holder only events, as well as an exclusive road trip during the season. Season Ticket Holders will also receive priority access to Stadium Events Tickets, along with a subscription to the Blue Crabs baseball network streaming service in 2026.

"Season Ticket Holders are such an important group to any sports franchise and that's no different here in Southern Maryland," said General Manager Christian Heimall. "Becoming a Season Ticket Holder isn't just about coming to games but being involved in the fabric of who the Blue Crabs are. We are very excited about these new packages and benefits."

Pricing for 2026 Full Season Ticket packages are as follows: Outfield Box seats (Sections 1-4 and 23-25) will be $490, Infield Box seats (Sections 5-10 and 17-22) they are $749, and Home Plate Box seats (Sections 11-16) will be $949. All 2025 Season Ticket Holders will be able to renew at the 2025 price, unless the 2026 pricing is lower. A $50 non-refundable deposit is required to secure your seats.

For more 2026 season ticket information call the box office at 301-638-9788.







