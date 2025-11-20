Bombs Away Baylor: Blue Crabs Jamari Baylor Has Career Season with Blue Crabs in 2025

Published on November 20, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







Blue Crabs Infielder Jamari Baylor had the best year of his minor league career in 2025 after a slow start. Baylor was sidelined early in the season after playing just nine games to start the year, but still helped lead the Crabs offense upon his return.

The former third round pick by the Phillies turned his season on its head leading the Crabs with 77 RBIs by years end, while tying Jackson Loftin for the team's Home Run leader with 21. Baylor finished sixth on the squad in hits with 100, sixth in doubles with 19, while also nearly having a 20/20 season swiping 19 bases on the year. Baylor, due to being out early, only played 98 games.

Blue Crabs Manager Stan Cliburn said "Jamari was critical to our success this season. He was clutch, while also being a huge power bat. One of the things I loved most about him was he always pulled for his teammates; he was a great teammate. It was fun to watch him grow as the season progressed."

Baylor only played five games in May, but played 24 games in June and hit .250, clobbering five bombs while driving in 17.

Blue Crabs Hitting Coach Jason Camilli said "After missing time, it was as if a switch flipped for him. His thought process and daily work began to match the pure raw ability and athleticism he'd always possessed. Once those aligned, his game jumped to another level in every area-his pride in his defense, his impact on the base paths, and the completeness of his overall play. Offensively, he fully bought in."

Once Baylor hit July, everything clicked, slashing .338, hammering four bombs and bringing home a team high 21 RBIs that month. He followed that up with a .326 August batting average, nailing seven doubles, seven bombs and 18 more RBIs. He also stole eight bases in 26 games and was not caught. The seven home runs were the most by a Crab that month by four. To finish the season in September, Jamari batted .320 and nailed five more home runs and 17 more RBIs, stealing five more bases.

Overall, Baylor had career highs in games played (98), Runs (73), hits (100), Home Runs (21), RBIs (77), Doubles (19) Walks (54), and Batting Average (.303), while also carrying a .973 OPS, one of the highest in his career.

"He trusted his strengths, controlled the zone, hunted his pitch with intent to do damage, and understood when to throttle down in certain situations. The numbers backed it up-his slug and OPS climbed, his chase rate and strikeout percentage dropped significantly, and every time he stepped in the box, there was a real sense he was going to impact the baseball. He led by the way he played, and in my opinion, JB was arguably-if not definitively-one of the most dangerous hitters in the league," Camilli said.

Baylor was a Third-Round pick in 2019 out of Benedictine College Preparatory in Richmond Virginia; He was later dealt in a cash deal to the Colorado Rockies in 2023. In 2024, he briefly played for the York Revolution in the Atlantic League before having his contract purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays Organization before coming to the Crabs in 2025 where he put up his best year of his career so far.







Atlantic League Stories from November 20, 2025

Bombs Away Baylor: Blue Crabs Jamari Baylor Has Career Season with Blue Crabs in 2025 - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.