Blue Crabs Announce 2025 Black Friday Deals

Published on November 14, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are kicking off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday savings on Friday, November 28. Both the Team Store and Box Office at Regency Furniture Stadium will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for in-person purchases, with all merchandise in the Team Store discounted 40% off (in-store only). Fans can also take advantage of an exclusive Black Friday Pack for just $49! A savings of nearly 65% off the regular $130 value. Blue Crabs General Manager Christian Heimall said "It's never too early to think about Blue Crabs Baseball and our 2025 Black Friday Pack is the perfect gift for the baseball fan in your life, not only will you get an exclusive Blue Crabs Beanie, but you can already plan a family trip to the ballpark in 2026 with four tickets AND four meal vouchers!"

Each pack includes:

4 undated infield box seat vouchers (valid for any 2026 regular-season home game; not valid on Opening Day or July 4)

4 meal vouchers (hot dog, chips, and soda)

1 specialty Blue Crabs beanie

Additional beanies will be available for purchase at $15 each while supplies last. Black Friday Packs go on sale Friday, November 28 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased:

In person at the Box Office

Online at SOMDBlueCrabs.com

"Don't miss the biggest savings of the year - mark your calendars for Friday, November 28 and visit Regency Furniture Stadium or shop online starting at 10:00 a.m.!" Crabs GM Christian Heimall concluded.

For any additional information or questions, call 301-638-9788.







