Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Announce Mark Minicozzi Will Take Over as Manager for the 2026 Season

November 14, 2025

HAGERSTOWN, MD - Today, the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars announced that Mark Minicozzi has been named Manager for the 2026 season. For the past two seasons, Minicozzi was the Manager for the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League.

"We are thrilled to have Mark join the Boxcars family," said Flying Boxcars General Manager David Blenckstone. "Mark brings a wealth of Atlantic League experience to Hagerstown, and his knowledge of how to build a successful roster will be a huge asset for our organization."

Minicozzi is a five-year veteran of the Atlantic League, having managed in Charleston, WV (2021), Lexington, KY (2022), Spire City (Frederick, MD, 2023) and the past two years in Staten Island. He led the Charleston team to the ALPB playoffs in 2021.

"I'm beyond excited to join the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars," said Minicozzi. "Having visited as an opponent, I've seen firsthand the beautiful ballpark, met so many incredible fans, and witnessed an organization that takes great pride in everything it does on and off the field. To now be part of that is truly special."

Over the past five years, Minicozzi has seen 37 player contracts purchased, with three players returning to the big leagues.

"Working again with Chuck Domino and Mary Nixon, two of the very best in minor league baseball, is like reuniting with family," Minicozzi said. "And over the past two years, I've had the privilege of working closely with David Blenckstone, whose leadership and vision for Hagerstown make this an incredible place to be."







