Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

HAGERSTOWN, MD -  Today, the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars announced that Shane Turner and Aharon Eggleston will form Manager Mark Minicozzi's coaching staff in 2026. Turner was the Manager for the Boxcars in 2025, replacing Mark Mason on May 27.

"Shane and Aharon will bring great baseball knowledge to our dugout in 2026," said Flying Boxcars General Manager David Blenckstone. "Shane knows the game as well as anyone in professional baseball and Aharon and Mark have had a great working relationship together for the past three seasons in the Atlantic League."

Shane Turner will serve as Bench Coach during the 2026 season, in his return to the Hub City. Last season, Turner took the reins midseason as manager of the Flying Boxcars. During his time in Hagerstown, he was able to develop a young core of key additions to the Boxcars roster, and helped pitcher Domenic Picone reach the next level, as his contract was purchased by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Turner brings 40 plus years of experience across major and minor league baseball, highlighted by his time with the San Francisco Giants, where he won three World Series Championships as an executive. During his time with San Francisco, Turner also served as Director of Player Development while Mark Minicozzi was a member of the Giants farm system.

"Shane's knowledge, expertise, and leadership are unmatched," said Minicozzi. "He served as my farm director, and as a player I saw firsthand how he built a culture through his love for teaching and developing players. To now share a dugout with him and have the opportunity to learn and grow under his guidance is something I'm incredibly grateful for."

Aharon Eggleston, played professionally for thirteen seasons, five of which were in the Atlantic League. The four-time ALPB All-Star also played alongside Boxcars Manager Mark Minicozzi during the 2017 season. Eggleston's coaching career would follow in 2022, when he joined the Washington Wild Things staff. Since then, Eggleston has become the hitting coach for the ALPB's Spire City Ghost Hounds and Staten Island FerryHawks, alongside Minicozzi. Eggleston will bring valuable Atlantic League expertise to Hagerstown's coaching staff and dugout.

"Aharon's four seasons as a hitting coach in both the Frontier League and the Atlantic League have produced some of the most productive offenses in each league," commented Minicozzi. "Under his guidance, numerous players have gone on to advance their careers after breakout seasons. He's a tireless worker who connects with players not only in the cages and on the field, but on a day-to-day personal level that builds trust and accelerates development."

"We're extremely excited to have both Shane and Aharon with us as we build the identity and culture of the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars," said Minicozzi.







