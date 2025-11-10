2026 Game Times Announced

Published on November 10, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have announced updated game times for the 2026 season.

Tuesdays - Fridays will remain 6:30 pm first pitches.

Saturdays will remain a 6:00 pm first pitch.

New to 2026, all Sunday home games will have a 2:00 pm start time. This season, the Boxcars will also host three Education Day games at the park, which will have an 11:00 am first pitch, to allow students to attend.

-

Group outings are now on sale - please contact mwalling@flyingboxcars.com to plan your group event in 2026!







Atlantic League Stories from November 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.