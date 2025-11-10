The Grinch Breakfast Returns

Published on November 10, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







The Flying Boxcars are excited to team up with the Valley Mall to once again bring the Grinch to Meritus Park!

Stryker and the Grinch will be at Meritus Park on December 13th, from 10 am to noon (doors open at 9:45 am). Enjoy a breakfast buffet, donut decorating, DIY stockings, and other holiday activities!

Tickets are now available via our ticketing tab.







Atlantic League Stories from November 10, 2025

