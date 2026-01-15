Boxcars Introduce Military Appreciation Nights

Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, in partnership with the Jim Robinson Group, are excited to introduce Military Appreciation Nights to Meritus Park.

On three selected dates during the 2026 Flying Boxcars season, the Boxcars will offer free tickets to the first 500 current and former members of the military, in conjunction with the Jim Robinson Group. Tickets may be claimed the day of, at the ticket office. Please bring your military ID.

During our May 24th game, current and former members of the military will also receive a free military appreciation cap, presented by the Jim Robinson Group, while they last.

The Flying Boxcars are excited to partner with the Jim Robinson Group on this project, to show appreciation for those who protect and serve our country.

"We're proud to stand with the Flying Boxcars and with you-the military members, veterans, and families who give so much to keep our communities safe. We hope you all enjoy a great night of baseball, community, and well-deserved recognition!" said Jess Hernandez, Business Operations Specialist at the Jim Robinson Group.

