2026 Promo Schedule Part I Released

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have announced the first half of their 2026 promotional schedule, highlighted by the return of fan-favorite Wrestling Night at Meritus Park.
The Boxcars are also excited to announce that single game tickets will go on sale at noon on March 9th, after the release of our complete 2026 promotional schedule. A full list of our April-June promotions can be found below. All promos are subject to change.
Beginning on March 9th, our ticket office will be open from 12-4 pm, Mon-Fri.
Daily Promotions
April -
April 24
Opening Day
Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Local State Farm Agents (Lauren Brenneman, Gaye McGovern, Amanda Kaplan, Steve Swayne, Tim Panther, Donna Nave-Perry)
Fireworks presented by Michelob Ultra
April 25
Bucket Hat Giveaway (1500, 15+) presented by ServPro of Washington County
Washington County High School Heavy Hitters pregame (Home run derby style competition) supported by the Boxcar Nation Foundation
April 26
Pre-K/Kindergarten Graduation (Tickets on Sale Here March 9th) Code: prek2026
Pennant Giveaway (750, 14u) presented by Dick's Sporting Goods
Ballpark Passport Giveaway (kids) presented by Dick's Sporting Goods
Kids run the bases presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown
May -
May 8
Hurkle Durkle Night
Fireworks presented by Potomac Dental Centre
May 9
German Heritage Night
Alternate Identity Night 1
Wienerschnitzel Socks Giveaway (1500, 15+) presented by Cumberland Valley Insurance
May 10
K-Pop Day
Mother's Day
Youth jersey tee giveaway (750, 14u) presented by Poole Law
Crossbody Giveaway for moms, presented by DRB Homes
Kids and moms run the bases presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown
Mother's Day picnic option (Tickets on Sale Here March 9th) Code: mothersday2026
May 22
Gameshow Night
Fireworks, presented by Antietam Broadband
May 23
Wrestling Night (Wrestling matches TBA)
Camo shirt giveaway (1500, 15+) presented by Antietam Broadband
May 24
Military Appreciation Day
Hat giveaway for veterans (500) presented by the Jim Robinson Group
Rally Chain Giveaway (750, 14u) presented by Antietam Broadband
Kids run the bases presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown
Antietam Broadband customers can purchase up to six $6 tickets with proof of customer status
June -
June 5
Stryker's Night Off (Ferris)
Fireworks, presented by Coca Cola Consolidated
June 6
Blues Night
Scout Night (Tickets on Sale Here March 9th) Code: scouts2026
Straw Beach Hat Giveaway (1500, 15+) presented by Teleplus
June 7
Little League Day
Youth Jersey Giveaway (1000, 14u) presented by Warehouse Cinemas
Kids run the bases presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown
June 19
Hagersbush Night (Country Night)
Fireworks, presented by Local Episcopal Churches (St. Thomas - Hancock, St. Andrews - Clear Spring, St. Paul's - Sharpsburg, St. Luke's - Brownsville, St. Mark's - Lappans, St. Anne's - Smithsburg, St. John's - Hagerstown, St. James - Montgomery)
June 20
Margaritaville Night
Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (1500, 15+) presented by Church Street Distilling Company
June 21
Super Hero Day and Father's Day
Ballpark Passport Giveaway, presented by Dick's Sporting Goods (Kids) HersheyPark kids ticket giveaway (1000, 12u), presented by HersheyPark
Sportula Giveaway (Dads) presented by DRB Homes
Father's Day picnic option (Tickets on Sale Here March 9th) Code: fathersday2026
Kids and dads run the bases presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown
