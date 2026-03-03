2026 Promo Schedule Part I Released

Published on March 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have announced the first half of their 2026 promotional schedule, highlighted by the return of fan-favorite Wrestling Night at Meritus Park.

The Boxcars are also excited to announce that single game tickets will go on sale at noon on March 9th, after the release of our complete 2026 promotional schedule. A full list of our April-June promotions can be found below. All promos are subject to change.

Beginning on March 9th, our ticket office will be open from 12-4 pm, Mon-Fri.

A list of weekly and specialty promotions may be found here.

Daily Promotions

April -

April 24

Opening Day

Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Local State Farm Agents (Lauren Brenneman, Gaye McGovern, Amanda Kaplan, Steve Swayne, Tim Panther, Donna Nave-Perry)

Fireworks presented by Michelob Ultra

April 25

Bucket Hat Giveaway (1500, 15+) presented by ServPro of Washington County

Washington County High School Heavy Hitters pregame (Home run derby style competition) supported by the Boxcar Nation Foundation

April 26

Pre-K/Kindergarten Graduation (Tickets on Sale Here March 9th) Code: prek2026

Pennant Giveaway (750, 14u) presented by Dick's Sporting Goods

Ballpark Passport Giveaway (kids) presented by Dick's Sporting Goods

Kids run the bases presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown

May -

May 8

Hurkle Durkle Night

Fireworks presented by Potomac Dental Centre

May 9

German Heritage Night

Alternate Identity Night 1

Wienerschnitzel Socks Giveaway (1500, 15+) presented by Cumberland Valley Insurance

May 10

K-Pop Day

Mother's Day

Youth jersey tee giveaway (750, 14u) presented by Poole Law

Crossbody Giveaway for moms, presented by DRB Homes

Kids and moms run the bases presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown

Mother's Day picnic option (Tickets on Sale Here March 9th) Code: mothersday2026

May 22

Gameshow Night

Fireworks, presented by Antietam Broadband

May 23

Wrestling Night (Wrestling matches TBA)

Camo shirt giveaway (1500, 15+) presented by Antietam Broadband

May 24

Military Appreciation Day

Hat giveaway for veterans (500) presented by the Jim Robinson Group

Rally Chain Giveaway (750, 14u) presented by Antietam Broadband

Kids run the bases presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown

Antietam Broadband customers can purchase up to six $6 tickets with proof of customer status

June -

June 5

Stryker's Night Off (Ferris)

Fireworks, presented by Coca Cola Consolidated

June 6

Blues Night

Scout Night (Tickets on Sale Here March 9th) Code: scouts2026

Straw Beach Hat Giveaway (1500, 15+) presented by Teleplus

June 7

Little League Day

Youth Jersey Giveaway (1000, 14u) presented by Warehouse Cinemas

Kids run the bases presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown

June 19

Hagersbush Night (Country Night)

Fireworks, presented by Local Episcopal Churches (St. Thomas - Hancock, St. Andrews - Clear Spring, St. Paul's - Sharpsburg, St. Luke's - Brownsville, St. Mark's - Lappans, St. Anne's - Smithsburg, St. John's - Hagerstown, St. James - Montgomery)

June 20

Margaritaville Night

Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (1500, 15+) presented by Church Street Distilling Company

June 21

Super Hero Day and Father's Day

Ballpark Passport Giveaway, presented by Dick's Sporting Goods (Kids) HersheyPark kids ticket giveaway (1000, 12u), presented by HersheyPark

Sportula Giveaway (Dads) presented by DRB Homes

Father's Day picnic option (Tickets on Sale Here March 9th) Code: fathersday2026

Kids and dads run the bases presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown







Atlantic League Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.