Celebrate America's 250th Birthday with the Ducks in 2026

Published on March 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced their preliminary promotional schedule for the 2026 season, presented by Catholic Health. In addition, the team unveiled its official logo for the 2026 season, which will adorn promotional items and marketing materials throughout the year.

THE FULL PRELIMINARY PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE FOLLOWS THIS RELEASE AND IS AVAILABLE AT LIDUCKS.COM/PROMOTIONS

Fans are encouraged to join Long Island's hometown team all season long in celebrating America's 250th birthday. A total of 13 games in 2026 will feature a postgame Fireworks Spectacular. Highlighted among these will be three consecutive fireworks shows following the games on July 2, 3 and 4, which will be the largest Fireworks Spectaculars in Ducks history. Additional promotional surprises for these games may be announced at a later date. In addition to the fireworks July 2-4, every Saturday home game will continue to be followed by the best fireworks show on Long Island.

The 26th season of Ducks baseball gets underway on Tuesday, April 21, with Opening Night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Ducks will take on the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at 6:35 p.m., with the ballpark gates opening at 5:35. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Replica Ducks Jerseys, courtesy of team charter sponsor P.C. Richard and Son. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 to enjoy pregame team introductions.

The Ducks have also announced their preliminary weekly promotional schedule for the 2026 season. Every home game will feature a chance to win special prizes, receive offers from local partners, enjoy ballpark specials or take part in exclusive activities. The following is the 2026 Weekly Promotional Lineup:

TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAYS: If the Ducks turn a triple play during any Tuesday game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000! To be eligible to win, simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk on the main concourse.

WADDLE IN WEDNESDAYS: Fans who spend $100 or more at the Waddle In Shop during Wednesday games will receive a voucher good for $10 off a future purchase at the team store during the 2026 season (limit one voucher per person per game).

BLUEBIRD HARDWATER THIRSTY THURSDAYS: Enjoy exciting drink specials during each Thursday game throughout the ballpark, including exclusive tastings of Bluebird Hardwater spirits in the Duck Club restaurant/bar on the club level. All fans are invited to visit the Duck Club, normally reserved for season ticket, mini plan and luxury suite holders.

TAP ROOM FRIDAYS: As fans exit the ballpark following Friday games, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a special offer from The Tap Room to enjoy at any of their Long Island locations.

L.I. MACARTHUR AIRPORT LUCKY SEAT SATURDAYS: During every Saturday game, one lucky fan at the ballpark will win a special prize, courtesy of Long Island MacArthur Airport. To be eligible to win, simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk on the main concourse.

FOURLEAF FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAYS: Prior to every Sunday game, fans will be invited to enjoy a catch on the field once the ballpark gates open. Simply bring a baseball and gloves to take part! Following the game, fans can also take part in the weekly tradition of running the bases. It's all courtesy of our friends at FourLeaf Federal Credit Union.

The promotional schedule will continue to be updated leading up to and during the 2026 season. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to LIDucks.com and the team's social media platforms (Facebook, X, Instagram) for the most up-to-date giveaways, theme nights and weekly promotional lineup.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

###

2026 LONG ISLAND DUCKS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

April 21 OPENING NIGHT! Ducks Replica Road Jerseys, courtesy of P.C. Richard & Son (first 1,500 fans)

May 1 Ducks T-Shirts, courtesy of Local 1049 IBEW (first 1,500 fans)

May 2 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular

May 16 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Forte Construction and TAP Electric

May 17 Ducks Sunglasses, courtesy of Camps 'R' Us (first 1,500 fans)

June 4 Ducks T-Shirts, courtesy of Petro Home Services (first 1,200 fans)

June 6 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular, presented by SCOPE Education Services

June 7 Giveaway Item TBD, courtesy of Atria Senior Living

June 18 Ducks Baseball Caps (first 2,000 fans) and Kids Health & Safety Expo, presented by Stony Brook Children's Hospital

June 20 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Tragar Home Services

July 1 Bark in the Park with Giveaway Item TBD, courtesy of The New York Dog Bite Lawyer

July 2 Ducks Patriotic T-Shirts (first 1,000 fans) and Postgame Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Discover Long Island

July 3 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Fairfield Properties

July 4 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Catholic Health

July 5 Ducks Baseballs, courtesy of Yellow Dog Lawn Care (first 1,000 fans)

July 15 Camp Day - Special 11:05 a.m. game time

July 16 Irish Heritage Night

July 18 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Uncle Giuseppe's

July 19 2026 Ducks Team Photos, courtesy of Farmingdale Meat Market (first 1,500 fans)

July 28 Giveaway Item TBD, courtesy of Built Different Sports

August 1 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular, presented by PSEG Long Island

August 2 Giveaway Item TBD, courtesy of Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages

August 11 Jewish Heritage Night with Postgame Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the Long Island Jewish Community Centers

August 14 Bark in the Park with Giveaway Item TBD (first 1,500 fans), courtesy of VCA Animal Hospitals

August 15 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular

August 16 Ducks Drawstring Bags, courtesy of The Play That Goes Wrong (first 1,500 fans)

August 28 QuackerJack Oversized Baseball cards, courtesy of the Anne V. Graziani Fund (first 1,500 fans)

August 29 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the Suffolk County PBA

September 11 Giveaway Item TBD, courtesy of Sunrise Credit Services, Inc. (first 1,500 fans)

September 12 Breast Cancer Awareness Night with Postgame Fireworks Spectacular

September 13 Fan Appreciation Day

**ALL PROMOTIONS SUBJECT TO CHANGE**







Atlantic League Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.