High Point Rockers Add Catcher Lyle Lin

Published on March 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have announced the signing of catcher Lyle Lin, an Atlantic League veteran who will be playing for Chinese Taipei in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. The World Baseball Classic begins March 5 at sites around the world. Chinese Taipei will open that day against Australia at the Tokyo Dome. The final game will be played in Miami on March 17.

Lin, 28, was with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in 2025, appearing in 28 games.

"Lyle proved himself to be one of the premier catchers in the Atlantic League last year," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "His defense is outstanding and his game-calling was second to none. We are excited for him to get the opportunity to play in the WBC with Chinese Taipei and join the High Point Rockers."

Lin, 28, was the first Taiwanese-born player to be drafted by a Major League Baseball team in 2016. Lin attended high school in California and played three seasons at Arizona State before being drafted in 2019 by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He reached Class AAA Reno in 2022. He split the 2025 season between Southern Maryland and the Oakland A's AA Midland team.

Lin is the second Rocker player under contract for 2026, joining infielder Ethan Skender.

Since joining the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in 2019, the Rockers have posted more wins than any other club, with 435 victories, 79 more than the Long Island Ducks. The Rockers have reached the playoffs in four of their six seasons and won two South Division championships. In 2025, the Rockers reached the ALPB League Championship Series after winning the South Division Championship in five games over Gastonia.

Season tickets for the 2026 campaign are on sale now and are available at www.HighPointRockers.com or by calling the Rockers at (336) 888-1000.

The Rockers open the 2026 campaign at Truist Point on Tuesday, April 21 against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers.







