2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale March 6th

Published on March 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced today that single game tickets for the 2026 season are on sale beginning March 6th. This marks a major upgrade in the fan experience with the transition to Tickets.com as the club's official ticketing provider.

The Blue Crabs have implemented ProVenue®, Tickets.com's advanced, fully integrated ticketing platform trusted by 22 Major League Baseball teams and 78 Minor League Baseball teams. Renowned for its innovation in mobile and desktop ticketing technology, ProVenue® delivers a modern, streamlined purchasing process, enhanced mobile ticket access, and superior overall fan experience.

What ProVenue® Means for Blue Crabs Fans:

Enhanced desktop and mobile ticketing experience for easier browsing and buying

Streamlined purchasing process with faster, more intuitive checkout

Fully digital ticket management via the My Blue Crabs Tickets account

Improved transfer and recall capabilities for greater flexibility

Faster entry into Regency Furniture Stadium with seamless mobile scanning

"Crustacean Nation has been patiently waiting to purchase single game tickets for what will be an exciting and energetic 2026 season," noted General Manager Christian Heimall. "We are proud to say the wait is over. On March 6th, all 63 home games will be available on our new streamlined digital ticketing platform, Tickets.com. We are proud to partner with them and can't wait to see everyone at the ballpark!"

Fans can purchase single game tickets starting on March 6th at www.bluecrabsbaseball.com/individualgametickets.

Pricing is as follows:

Outfield Reserve: Advance Purchase $7 | Game Day $9

Infield Reserve: Advance Purchase $13 | Game Day $15

Home Plate: Advance Purchase $18 | Game Day $20

Account Access and Ticket Management To get started, log in to your My Blue Crabs Tickets account using the email associated with your ticket purchases. First-time users can create a password via the "Sign Up" option, and password resets are available if needed.

Viewing Tickets: Tap "View Tickets" for your upcoming game or "View All Ticket Inventory" to see your full season holdings. Select the game date and tap the ticket to display the barcode.

At the Gate: Present the barcode on your phone for scanning. For multiple tickets, use "Next Ticket" to scroll through them. Fans are encouraged to save tickets to their phone's wallet (Apple or Google) for even faster entry.

Forwarding & Flexibility: Log in, navigate to "My Tickets," select "Forward," choose the game, select contacts (existing or add new), pick tickets, and complete the transfer. Tickets can be recalled anytime if plans change.

For detailed instructions, visit the Digital Ticket Guide on the official website. Fans with questions can contact an account representative or reach out via email at info@bluecrabsbaseball.com.







