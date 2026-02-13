Get Your Claws on the Fun: Join the Clawsome Kids Club
Published on February 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release
Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs today announced the launch of their enhanced Clawsome Kids Club program for the 2026 season, offering young fans two exciting membership options designed to bring families closer to the action at Blue Crabs Stadium. The kids club is eligible to all kids 12 and under.
For families looking for a no-cost way to join the fun, the Clawsome Kids Club - FREE membership provides benefits including:
Monthly newsletter with team news and kid-friendly highlights
10% off youth and infant items in the team store
Exclusive kids park access (gates open to end of 1st inning)
Early access to Camp sign-ups
A custom in-house Kids Club Card
The Clawsome Kids Club - Paid membership, priced at $25, delivers all perks listed in free membership, PLUS:
20% off youth and infant items in the official team store
Early access to Playball BP (batting practice) sign-ups
A custom in-house Kids Club Card
Invitations to exclusive Kids Club events throughout the season
Free admission for the birthday kid when hosting a party at a Blue Crabs game
Free admission to all Sunday games with the purchase of an adult ticket
Guaranteed Giveaway on Sunday Games
The 2026 season kicks off with Opening Day against the Staten Island FerryHawks on April 21st. Memberships for both the PAID and FREE Clawsome Kids Club are available now. Fans can sign up by visiting the official Blue Crabs new website at www.bluecrabsbaseball.com, or contacting the front office at 301-638-9788.
