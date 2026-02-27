Crabs Reel in Firepower: Jamari Baylor & Ethan Wilson Back for Another Run

Published on February 27, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







Waldorf, MD - The Blue Crabs announced today that they have re-signed infielder Jamari Baylor and outfielder Ethan Wilson for the 2026 Championship Season. The two join longtime Crabs reliever Endrys Briceno on the 2026 roster.

Jamari Baylor enjoyed a breakout, career-best season with the Blue Crabs in 2025, emerging as one of the Atlantic League's most dangerous hitters. Despite missing time early in the year due to injury and playing in 98 games, the infielder led the team with 77 RBIs while tying for the club lead with 21 home runs. The 25-year-old batted .303 with a .973 OPS, adding 100 hits, 19 doubles, 73 runs, 54 walks, and 19 stolen bases-all career highs. Baylor's power surge was especially evident in the second half, where he consistently delivered clutch hits. Prior to the 2025 season, Baylor played in 15 games for the York Revolution in 2024, batting .255 with 3 home runs and 12 RBIs, then had his contract purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays organization. He was originally selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 3rd round (91st overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Benedictine College Preparatory in Richmond, VA. Baylor was traded from the Phillies to the Colorado Rockies in early 2023 and hit the ground running upon the trade, hitting .333 with seven home runs in Low-A Fresno before his time in the ALPB.

This will be Baylor's third season in the Atlantic League and second with the Blue Crabs.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Jamari back," Manager Brett Jodie remarked. "Jamari is a definite presence in the lineup, and we are excited to see him build off his very successful season from last year. He is extremely athletic and we will move him around the infield and possibly outfield to show off that versatility and athleticism. Jamari is a key component in our clubhouse and on the field. We look forward to teaming up with him in 2026," Jodie continued.

Outfielder Ethan Wilson provided a dynamic bat in his 2025 debut with the Blue Crabs. In 109 games, the left-handed hitter slashed .261/.318/.432 with 14 home runs, 70 RBIs, 24 doubles, 4 triples, 21 stolen bases, and 73 runs scored. Previously, he was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the second round (49th overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft. In 2022, Wilson advanced to High-A Jersey Shore in the South Atlantic League, posting 101 hits in 112 games, including 20 doubles, seven home runs, and 45 RBIs. That year, he also debuted in Double-A Reading. In 2023, Wilson earned a full-time spot in Double-A as the Phillies' 14th-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He batted .250, hit 17 home runs, and drove in 61 runs while collecting 105 hits in 114 games. He also recorded 24 doubles, marking his second consecutive MiLB season with 20 or more.

"I am very excited to have Ethan back with the Blue Crabs," Manager Brett Jodie said. "I have gotten to know Ethan this offseason, and he is the kind of guy we had to have on the field and in the clubhouse. He is a class act and passionate about playing the game hard and winning for his team. Ethan will play a variety of outfield positions as well as some first base and will be a huge factor in the middle of our lineup," Jodie commented.

The 26-year-old Wilson is set to join the Blue Crabs for his second season of independent ball and his sixth professional season.

The Blue Crabs have now announced three players on the 2026 roster. The season begins against the Staten Island FerryHawks at Blue Crabs Stadium on April 21.

Fans can stay updated on the roster, news, ticket information, and more at bluecrabsbaseball.com.







Atlantic League Stories from February 27, 2026

Crabs Reel in Firepower: Jamari Baylor & Ethan Wilson Back for Another Run - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.