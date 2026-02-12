Making It Hot: Three Time All-Star Endrys Briceno Returns to Southern Maryland

Published on February 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced today the return of fan-favorite and three-time Atlantic League All-Star relief pitcher Endrys Briceno for the upcoming season. In 167 career appearances with the Crabs, Briceno is 19-8 with a 1.96 ERA and 292 strikeouts in 192 innings pitched for Southern Maryland.

The hard-throwing right-hander Briceno has been a dominant force since joining the Blue Crabs in 2021, which was also the season he won Reliever of the Year honors. His three All-Star selections are tied for second-most in ALPB history. He is just the second ALPB closer to receive three Postseason All-Star honors, joining Jim Ed Warren, who was honored in 2010, 2011, and 2013 while also pitching for the Blue Crabs. Briceno has been named an ALPB All-Star in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Briceno's Blue Crabs Resume Includes:

- In 2021: 5-3 record, 1.87 ERA, 51 appearances, 77 strikeouts in 57.2 innings (Won Reliever of the Year and All-Star selection)

- In 2022: 5-0 record, 0.76 ERA, 10 saves, 73 K's in 57.2 IP (All-Star selection)

- In 2024: 5-4 record, 2.06 ERA, 20 saves, 84 strikeouts in 52.1 innings (14.4 K/9) (Led all ALPB in saves and All-Star selection)

- In 2025 (partial season with the Crabs): 3-0 record, 0.47 ERA, 6 saves, 34 strikeouts in 19 innings (16.1 K/9).

Blue Crabs Manager Brett Jodie said, "Endrys has been a dynamic player for the Blue Crabs for a while, and we are thrilled to have him in the back end of our bullpen. Briceno has electric stuff and will be a pillar for our staff this season. He is great in the clubhouse and in the community, and we are happy to welcome him back."

Last off-season, the 6-foot-5 reliever signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels organization, appearing at the Triple-A (Salt Lake) and Double-A (Rocket City) levels in 2025. He joined Southern Maryland in the second half of the season in 2025. The 15 year veteran was originally signed at 17 years old by the Detroit Tigers organization out of Venezuela, eventually making his way to the Diamondbacks organization in 2023, reaching Triple-A before making his way back to Southern Maryland.

Briceno marks the first player signing for the 2026 Blue Crabs.

For more information on the Blue Crabs team or to check out ticket plans, visit the new Blue Crabs website at bluecrabsbaseball.com or follow-on social media @somdbluecrabs.com.







Atlantic League Stories from February 12, 2026

Making It Hot: Three Time All-Star Endrys Briceno Returns to Southern Maryland - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.