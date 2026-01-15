Crab Your Crew: Blue Crabs Unleash Epic Group Experiences for Every Occasion

Published on January 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are excited to unveil a full lineup of group ticket experiences and new fundraising opportunities. Whether you're planning a corporate outing, family reunion, team celebration, school field trip, or nonprofit fundraiser, the Blue Crabs offer premium, picnic, luxury, and value-packed options to fit every group size!

"Baseball is all about community gathering and experiencing the fun together," Blue Crabs General Manger Christian Heimall said. "It doesn't matter If you're a Fortune 500 company, a school PTO, birthday party, or just a group of friends; by booking a group outing with the Blue Crabs, you're guaranteeing a lasting memory for everyone!"

Group Experience Options:

Legends Club

Premium seating with indoor, climate-controlled comfort and upscale hospitality. Perfect for client entertainment and all-inclusive premium outings.

Picnics on Picnic Deck

Most popular group option. Ideal for social gatherings, company picnics, and team outings. Includes 90-minute all-you-can-eat picnic menu and reserved seating. Starting at $32 per person, it's perfect for social and team outings.

Kids' Birthday Parties

Guaranteed visit from Pinch, as well as birthday announcement on the video board during the game. 90 minute all you can eat picnic, with a minimum of 12 tickets per party.

Luxury Suites

Private indoor/outdoor seating with service and premier sightlines. VIP service. The ultimate choice for corporate events, celebrations, and special occasions.

Priced at $625 (includes 25 seats). Other Catering options are available.

Traditional Seating

Reserved seats together at great value prices. A fantastic option for schools, youth teams, churches, and large groups who want to cheer on the Blue Crabs as one.

Fundraiser Ticket Program

A built-in fundraising opportunity with a simple, easy-to-execute program that combines the excitement of baseball with community support and revenue generation. Perfect for nonprofits, schools, and organizations.

Fan Experience Packages

Add exclusive on-field and in-game moments-including pregame ceremonies and special in-game recognition-to create lasting memories. These premium add-ons are available with any group ticket purchase.

Group Ticket Pricing:

Groups of 15-49

Outfield Reserve: $7

Infield Reserve: $12

Home Plate Box: $16

Groups of 50-149

Outfield Reserve: $6

Infield Reserve: $11

Home Plate Box: $15

Groups of 150+

Outfield Reserve: $5

Infield Reserve: $10

Home Plate Box: $14

For more information regarding single-game tickets, group outings, or season plans, visit bluecrabsbaseball.com or call (301) 638-9788.







