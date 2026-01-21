Blue Crabs to Host Tryouts for Seasonal Positions

Published on January 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are having open auditions for talented individuals to join the gameday experience as National Anthem performers, Public Address (PA) Announcers, and On-Field Hosts (Emcees) for the upcoming season in Waldorf.

These roles are your chance to be part of the action, energizing the "Crustacean Nation" and helping create unforgettable family-friendly entertainment at every home game!

Audition Dates and Times

Monday, February 17, and Tuesday, February 18, 2026

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM each day

Location: 11765 St Linus Drive, Waldorf, MD.

Interested in Signing Up in Advance? A sign-up link will be available soon for those who wish to pre-register and submit preliminary information. Check the official Blue Crabs website (bluecrabsbaseball.com).

About the Roles

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are seeking dynamic, passionate individuals to fill these key positions:

National Anthem Performers - Soloists or groups who can deliver a powerful rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" to kick off games with pride and patriotism. Be prepared to sing your 90 second rendition of the national anthem

PA Announcers - Public Address Announcer for the 2026 season to serve as the clear, engaging in-stadium voice for home games. In this part-time, seasonal role, you'll deliver all game-day announcements-including lineups, player introductions, pre-game ceremonies, in-game action, and scripted sponsor/promotional reads-while maintaining a positive, professional demeanor that represents the team brand. You'll collaborate closely with the game presentation team and on-field emcee to ensure smooth execution in a fast-paced live sports environment. Ideal candidates have prior PA announcing or vocal broadcasting experience, solid knowledge of baseball rules and terminology, excellent vocal clarity and timing, and the ability to adapt quickly and take direction. Availability is required for all home games (nights, weekends, and potential postseason), with compensation based on experience in this high-visibility opportunity to enhance the fan experience. Apply here for PA Announcer!

On-Field Hosts - On-Field Emcee will bring high energy and personality to every home game and special event. In this key entertainment role, you'll serve as the primary on-field host, engaging fans throughout the ballpark, leading contests and promotions, delivering sponsor messages, introducing guests and ceremonial moments, and keeping the crowd excited in a fast-paced live sports environment. The ideal candidate is confident speaking to large crowds, quick-witted with strong improvisation skills, and comfortable working evenings, weekends, and holidays. Previous emcee or live-event hosting experience is preferred, and in return, the position offers competitive game-day pay, a fun atmosphere, and high visibility with a professional baseball team. Apply here for On-Field Host!

Whether you're a seasoned performer, a natural entertainer, or someone with a love for baseball and Southern Maryland community spirit, we want to hear from you!

