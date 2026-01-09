Fireworks, Autographs, Theme Nights, Oh My

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, are thrilled to announce their 2026 theme nights schedule, designed to deliver unforgettable experiences for fans of all ages at Regency Furniture Stadium.

With a mix of family-friendly events, community celebrations, and fireworks, this season's promotional lineup promises to make every game a highlight.

The action begins with Opening Day on Tuesday, April 21. The Blue Crabs will have consistent Weekly Promotions that include:

Every Tuesday - Trivia Tuesday

Every Wednesday - Woof Wednesday Presented by Dees Mutts Dog Grooming

Every Thursday - Thirsty Thursday

Every Friday - Post-game Fireworks

Every Saturday - Saturday Supports (Fundraising for Local Organizations)

Every Sunday - Player Autographs and Kids Run the Bases (both post-game)

"This is what its all about in minor league baseball! The fun and engaging experiences with fans here at the stadium," Blue Crabs General Manager Christian Heimall said. "I am very proud and excited of the theme nights we have created and even more excited about the announcements yet to come!"

Highlights of the April promotional schedule include:

Tuesday, April 21 vs. Staten Island FerryHawks - 6:35 PM First Pitch

Opening Day

Promotions: Opening Day celebrations

Wednesday, April 29 vs. High Point Rockers - 10:35 AM First Pitch

Business in Education (BIE) Day

Promotion: Special daytime game geared toward schools and educational groups

May promotional highlights include:

May 3 Vs. High Point Rockers-1:05PM First Pitch

Kids Autographs & Run the Bases

Secondary Theme: Princess and Pirates Day

Wednesday, May 13 vs. Hagerstown Flying Boxcars - 10:35 AM First Pitch

Business in Education (BIE) Day

Promotion: Special daytime game for schools and educational groups

Saturday, May 16 vs. Hagerstown Flying Boxcars - 6:35 PM First Pitch

Saturday Supports

Promotion: Star Wars Night

Sunday, May 17 vs. Hagerstown Flying Boxcars - 1:05 PM First Pitch

Kids Autographs & Run-the-Bases

Promotion: Pinch's Birthday

June promotional highlights include:

Friday, June 12 vs. Long Island Ducks - 6:35 PM First Pitch

Fireworks Night

Promotions: Beach Bash/Margaritaville Night

Saturday, June 13 vs. Long Island Ducks - 6:35 PM First Pitch

Saturday Supports

Promotion: Educator Appreciation Night (honoring teachers and school staff with special recognition and offers)

Sunday, June 14 vs. Long Island Ducks - 1:05 PM First Pitch

Kids Autographs & Run-the-Bases

Promotion: Pinch Onto Books Day - Summer Reading Kickoff (encouraging kids to read with book giveaways and activities)

Friday, June 26 vs. High Point Rockers - 6:35 PM First Pitch

Fireworks Night

Promotion: Carnival Night (Featuring Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act)

July promotional highlights include:

Friday, July 3 vs. Staten Island FerryHawks - 6:35 PM First Pitch

Fireworks Night

Promotion: Red, White, and Blue Crabs (patriotic festivities)

Saturday, July 4 vs. Staten Island FerryHawks - 6:35 PM First Pitch

Saturday Supports

Promotion: Red, White, and Blue Crabs (Independence Day celebration).

Sunday, July 5 vs. Staten Island FerryHawks - 1:05 PM First Pitch

Kids Autographs & Run-the-Bases

Promotion: Red, White, and Blue Crabs (wrap up the holiday weekend with family fun). Fireworks will follow both July 4 and July 5 games...With a Special Giveaway to be announced.

Friday, July 17 vs. Charleston Dirty Birds - 6:35 PM First Pitch

Fireworks Night

Promotion: Military Appreciation Night (honoring service members with special ceremonies and offers)

August promotional highlights include:

Saturday, August 1 vs. Lancaster Stormers - 6:35 PM First Pitch

Saturday Supports

Promotion: Superhero/Marvel Night

Sunday, August 2 vs. Lancaster Stormers - 1:05 PM First Pitch

Kids Autographs & Run-the-Bases

Promotion: Kids Day (Kids take over the ballpark with special activities and surprises)

Friday, August 14 vs. Lexington Legends - 6:35 PM First Pitch

Fireworks Night

Promotion: Hometown Heroes Night (recognizing first responders, teachers, and community leaders)

Saturday, August 15 vs. Lexington Legends - 6:35 PM First Pitch

Saturday Supports

Promotion: Strikeout Cancer Night

Sunday, August 16 vs. Lexington Legends - 1:05 PM First Pitch

Kids Autographs & Run-the-Bases

Promotion: Back-to-School Bash & End of Pinch Onto Books Summer Reading Challenge (celebrate the end of summer reading with prizes and school prep fun)

Friday, August 28 vs. Gastonia Ghost Peppers - 6:35 PM First Pitch

Fireworks Night

Promotion: Irish Heritage Night (celebrating Irish culture with music, dance, and themed fun)

Sunday, August 30 vs. Gastonia Ghost Peppers - 1:05 PM First Pitch

Kids Autographs & Run-the-Bases

Promotion: Fan Appreciation Day (special giveaways, surprises, and thank-you to the best fans in baseball)

For a full list of promotions and theme nights visit bluecrabsbaseball.com. Group packages and season tickets are available.

For more information regarding single-game tickets, group outings, or season plans, also visit bluecrabsbaseball.com or call (301) 638-9788.







