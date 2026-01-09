Fireworks, Autographs, Theme Nights, Oh My
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release
Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, are thrilled to announce their 2026 theme nights schedule, designed to deliver unforgettable experiences for fans of all ages at Regency Furniture Stadium.
With a mix of family-friendly events, community celebrations, and fireworks, this season's promotional lineup promises to make every game a highlight.
The action begins with Opening Day on Tuesday, April 21. The Blue Crabs will have consistent Weekly Promotions that include:
Every Tuesday - Trivia Tuesday
Every Wednesday - Woof Wednesday Presented by Dees Mutts Dog Grooming
Every Thursday - Thirsty Thursday
Every Friday - Post-game Fireworks
Every Saturday - Saturday Supports (Fundraising for Local Organizations)
Every Sunday - Player Autographs and Kids Run the Bases (both post-game)
"This is what its all about in minor league baseball! The fun and engaging experiences with fans here at the stadium," Blue Crabs General Manager Christian Heimall said. "I am very proud and excited of the theme nights we have created and even more excited about the announcements yet to come!"
Highlights of the April promotional schedule include:
Tuesday, April 21 vs. Staten Island FerryHawks - 6:35 PM First Pitch
Opening Day
Promotions: Opening Day celebrations
Wednesday, April 29 vs. High Point Rockers - 10:35 AM First Pitch
Business in Education (BIE) Day
Promotion: Special daytime game geared toward schools and educational groups
May promotional highlights include:
May 3 Vs. High Point Rockers-1:05PM First Pitch
Kids Autographs & Run the Bases
Secondary Theme: Princess and Pirates Day
Wednesday, May 13 vs. Hagerstown Flying Boxcars - 10:35 AM First Pitch
Business in Education (BIE) Day
Promotion: Special daytime game for schools and educational groups
Saturday, May 16 vs. Hagerstown Flying Boxcars - 6:35 PM First Pitch
Saturday Supports
Promotion: Star Wars Night
Sunday, May 17 vs. Hagerstown Flying Boxcars - 1:05 PM First Pitch
Kids Autographs & Run-the-Bases
Promotion: Pinch's Birthday
June promotional highlights include:
Friday, June 12 vs. Long Island Ducks - 6:35 PM First Pitch
Fireworks Night
Promotions: Beach Bash/Margaritaville Night
Saturday, June 13 vs. Long Island Ducks - 6:35 PM First Pitch
Saturday Supports
Promotion: Educator Appreciation Night (honoring teachers and school staff with special recognition and offers)
Sunday, June 14 vs. Long Island Ducks - 1:05 PM First Pitch
Kids Autographs & Run-the-Bases
Promotion: Pinch Onto Books Day - Summer Reading Kickoff (encouraging kids to read with book giveaways and activities)
Friday, June 26 vs. High Point Rockers - 6:35 PM First Pitch
Fireworks Night
Promotion: Carnival Night (Featuring Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act)
July promotional highlights include:
Friday, July 3 vs. Staten Island FerryHawks - 6:35 PM First Pitch
Fireworks Night
Promotion: Red, White, and Blue Crabs (patriotic festivities)
Saturday, July 4 vs. Staten Island FerryHawks - 6:35 PM First Pitch
Saturday Supports
Promotion: Red, White, and Blue Crabs (Independence Day celebration).
Sunday, July 5 vs. Staten Island FerryHawks - 1:05 PM First Pitch
Kids Autographs & Run-the-Bases
Promotion: Red, White, and Blue Crabs (wrap up the holiday weekend with family fun). Fireworks will follow both July 4 and July 5 games...With a Special Giveaway to be announced.
Friday, July 17 vs. Charleston Dirty Birds - 6:35 PM First Pitch
Fireworks Night
Promotion: Military Appreciation Night (honoring service members with special ceremonies and offers)
August promotional highlights include:
Saturday, August 1 vs. Lancaster Stormers - 6:35 PM First Pitch
Saturday Supports
Promotion: Superhero/Marvel Night
Sunday, August 2 vs. Lancaster Stormers - 1:05 PM First Pitch
Kids Autographs & Run-the-Bases
Promotion: Kids Day (Kids take over the ballpark with special activities and surprises)
Friday, August 14 vs. Lexington Legends - 6:35 PM First Pitch
Fireworks Night
Promotion: Hometown Heroes Night (recognizing first responders, teachers, and community leaders)
Saturday, August 15 vs. Lexington Legends - 6:35 PM First Pitch
Saturday Supports
Promotion: Strikeout Cancer Night
Sunday, August 16 vs. Lexington Legends - 1:05 PM First Pitch
Kids Autographs & Run-the-Bases
Promotion: Back-to-School Bash & End of Pinch Onto Books Summer Reading Challenge (celebrate the end of summer reading with prizes and school prep fun)
Friday, August 28 vs. Gastonia Ghost Peppers - 6:35 PM First Pitch
Fireworks Night
Promotion: Irish Heritage Night (celebrating Irish culture with music, dance, and themed fun)
Sunday, August 30 vs. Gastonia Ghost Peppers - 1:05 PM First Pitch
Kids Autographs & Run-the-Bases
Promotion: Fan Appreciation Day (special giveaways, surprises, and thank-you to the best fans in baseball)
For a full list of promotions and theme nights visit bluecrabsbaseball.com. Group packages and season tickets are available.
For more information regarding single-game tickets, group outings, or season plans, also visit bluecrabsbaseball.com or call (301) 638-9788.
