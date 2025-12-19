Blue Crabs Announce Brett Jodie as 9th Manager in Team History

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced today the hiring of Brett Jodie as the team's new manager. Jodie brings extensive experience from both the Atlantic League and the American Association, including a championship title and seven playoff appearances.

"Brett is a proven winner, in the Atlantic League and across baseball," commented Blue Crabs COO Byron Sackett. "We are excited to have him at the helm as we embark on this new chapter with the Blue Crabs."

Jodie, 48, returns to the Atlantic League where he spent 13 seasons with the Somerset Patriots serving as pitching coach before taking the helm as manager in 2013, replacing legendary manager Sparky Lyle. From 2013 to 2019, Jodie won 529 games with Somerset, with a mark of 556-405. He won his 500th game as manager of the Patriots on May 17th, 2019, and became the fastest manager in ALPB history to do it. He led the Patriots to the 2015 ALPB championship with a decisive 3-1 series victory over the Blue Crabs themselves in the league finals, earning him the Atlantic League Manager of the Year honors that same season. Under his leadership, Somerset made the playoffs in six of seven years and posted six winning seasons overall.

"I am thrilled to become a part of this wonderful organization," said Brett Jodie. "I'm looking forward to contributing to the success of the Blue Crabs both on and off the field and I'm eager to work with our staff and ownership in our shared goal of competing for an Atlantic League championship."

Jodie steps into the role following a five-year stint as manager of the Lincoln Saltdogs in the American Association, where he compiled 230 wins. His 200th win came at home on June 9th, 2025, against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, while also guiding the team to the postseason in 2022 for the first time since 2017 by winning nine of their final 10 games.

"I am beyond excited to introduce Brett Jodie as our new manager," said Blue Crabs General Manager Christian Heimall. "His pedigree for winning, ability to sign and develop high quality players, and his overall character as a human being made him the top choice for us and we are honored to have him join the Blue Crabs."

A native of Columbia, South Carolina, Jodie's baseball journey began as a standout right-handed pitcher at the University of South Carolina. Selected in the sixth round of the 1998 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees, he made his Major League debut with the Yankees and later appeared for the San Diego Padres in 2001, with 25.1 innings over eight career appearances.

He returned to the Yankees organization following the 2001 season, remaining in the minor leagues until 2002. In 2003 and 2005, Jodie pitched for the Somerset Patriots before retiring in 2006. He then served as pitching coach until Lyle retired in 2012.

Jodie has now amassed over 1,461 games managed across 12 seasons, boasting a career .538 winning percentage with 786 victories. Jodie ranks eighth in ALPB Managerial wins, with 556. He also ranks fourth in winning percentage with a .579 mark. Jodie has three top 10 first half win record totals in the ALPB history, including the most wins ever in the first half of 2015 with 50. He also compiled 47 first half wins as well as 46 in 2014, and 2013 respectively.

Jodie is the ninth manager for the Blue Crabs since their inception in 2008.







