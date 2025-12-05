Blue Crabs Announce Additional 2026 Ticket Plans

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are excited to unveil new ticket options for the 2026 Atlantic League season.

Silver Sluggers can continue to enjoy each Tuesday home game this season, with pricing at $45 per seat for Infield seating, and $60 per Homeplate seats during the 2026 campaign. Members can add on $10 for the pregame meal each Tuesday game. The first Silver Sluggers game will be on Tuesday, April 28th. All Tuesday home games will be 6:30pm first pitches.

"Our Silver Sluggers are some of our most loyal fans," Blue Crabs General Manager Christian Heimall said. "We are excited to have them back and offer exciting options for them."

Secondly, the Blue Crabs announce two Half-Season Ticket options, available in three pricing tiers. Half-Season Tickets are priced as follows:

Outfield (Sections 1-4 and 23-25) at $250

Infield (Sections 5-10 and 17-22) at $400

Home Plate (Sections 11-16) at $500.

Half-season ticket holders will receive tickets to Opening Day, Fourth of July, Fan Appreciation Day on August 30th, and enjoy a robust number of exclusive benefits, including:

Annual STH Gift

Pick Your Seat privileges

No Ticket Goes Unused Policy

15% Team Store Discount

Early Access and Discounted Pricing for Stadium Events

exclusive Invitation to the STH Picnic

First Pitch Opportunity.

Additionally, starting at only $99, the Blue Crabs announce new Mini Plans that offer something for every fan - whether you love fireworks nights, weekend matchups, premium seating, or the freedom to pick your own games.

The 2026 14-Game Mini Plan Options include:

Outfield Reserved - $99

Infield Reserved - $250

Home Plate Premium - $275

Fans can choose from Four Unique Plans:

Plan 1 - The perfect mix of weeknight and weekend games, including multiple fireworks dates.

Games: Apr 21 (Staten Island), May 1 & 2 (High Point), May 15 & 16 (Hagerstown), May 29 (Staten Island), Jun 12 & 13 (Long Island), Jun 26 & 27 (High Point), Jul 3 (Staten Island), Jul 17 & 18 (Charleston), Aug 30 (Gastonia)

Plan 2: Loaded with Friday, Saturday, and holiday fireworks games.

Games: Apr 21 & 23 (Staten Island), May 2 & 3 (High Point), May 15 & 16 (Hagerstown), May 29 (Staten Island), Jun 13 (Long Island), Jun 28 (High Point), Jul 4 (Staten Island), Jul 18 (Charleston), Jul 31 & Aug 1 (Lancaster), Aug 30 (Gastonia)

Plan 3- Built around the biggest theme nights and promotions of the summer - plus flexibility with 4 Pick-Your-Own games.

Fixed Games: Jun 26 (High Point), Jul 3 (Staten Island), Jul 17 & 18 (Charleston), Jul 28 & 30, Aug 1 (Lancaster), Aug 14 & 15 (Lexington), Aug 28 (Gastonia)

4 Pick-Your-Own Flex Games

Plan 4 - Starter + Flex Plan (10 fixed games + 4 flex games)- The most affordable way to secure your seats and still catch 14 games with maximum flexibility.

Fixed Games: Apr 23 (Staten Island), Apr 29 (High Point), May 17 (Hagerstown), May 26 & 28 (Lancaster), Jun 14 (Long Island), Jun 24 & 25 (High Point), Jul 5 (Staten Island), Jul 29 (Lancaster)

4 Pick-Your-Own Flex Games

"We know committing to a full season ticket plan can be a lot for some," noted Heimall. "Our Half Season and 14 game Mini Plans allow fans the chance to enjoy similar benefits without making the full commitment."

All mini plan holders receive the same great season-ticket-holder benefits, including:

Guaranteed same seat for every game in your plan

10% discount at the Crab Claw Team Store

No Ticket Goes Unused Policy

First access to postseason tickets and Other Stadium Events

Half Season and Mini Game Plans can be reserved on a $50 dollar receipt, and Silver Sluggers must be paid in full at time of purchase. To learn more about the Blue Crabs ticket plans, or to secure your ticket plans now, call (301)-638-9788.







