Light the Night to Celebrate Kwanzaa, Honor Kitty Dooley, and Support YWCA-Charleston Special Event Planned for Friday, December 26

Charleston, WV - In conjunction with the 2.5-million-light holiday spectacle, the Charleston Dirty Birds will host a special fundraiser benefiting YWCA Charleston in honor of long-time community leader Katherine "Kitty" Dooley. As a featured event within the Salango Law Light the Night, sponsored by GoMart, this celebration will take place on the first day of Kwanzaa-Friday, December 26-and will include a community tribute to Kitty Dooley's enduring legacy in Charleston and beyond.

Guests who wish to celebrate, honor Kitty's remarkable life, and support YWCA Charleston may purchase admission tickets to the holiday light show, with premium ticket buyers also enjoying a festive holiday dinner inside the ballpark's indoor Victory Club on the suite level. The evening will feature a special musical presentation, a tribute to Kitty, and the ceremonial lighting of the first candle of Kwanzaa-an inclusive program open to all attendees. This meaningful celebration is just three weeks away.

Tickets may be purchased today through this special fundraising link: https://www.gofevo.com/group/Kwanzaacelebration. General admission tickets are $10 per person plus ticketing fees, while the $50 premium ticket includes both admission to the light show and the holiday dinner in the Victory Club.

"YWCA Charleston is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all-and Kitty Dooley exemplified that mission in every facet of her personal and professional life," said YWCA Charleston CEO Sonya Hairston. "Her leadership, compassion, and unwavering commitment to community service continue to inspire the work we do every day."

"The YWCA Charleston does extraordinary work that impacts real people in meaningful ways across our city, and we are honored to host this event in support of their mission-and in celebration of a woman who lived that mission so beautifully," said Dirty Birds owner Andy Shea. "Proceeds from the dinner and all tickets purchased through the special link will directly benefit YWCA Charleston. We are also proud to welcome families who observe Kwanzaa for a special candle lighting within West Virginia's largest holiday light show."

The Charleston Dirty Birds-recently honored with the 2025 Atlantic League Outstanding Club Community Service Award-continue to demonstrate their deep commitment to the community by hosting this special fundraiser for the YWCA Charleston. Throughout the Light the Night season, the Dirty Birds have proudly supported local causes, organizing fundraisers and charity drives for partner nonprofits including the Mountaineer Food Bank and the Spark of Love Foundation. Their generosity and community spirit shine as brightly as the lights themselves.







