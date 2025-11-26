Dirty Birds Collect Nearly 3,000 Pounds of Canned Food for Mountaineer Food Bank

Charleston, WV - On Monday, the Dirty Birds partnered with Mountaineer Food Bank to collect canned food items. If a patron brought three canned food items, they received free admission to Light the Night.

This year, Mountaineer Food Bank collected 2,977 pounds of food at the gates with over 500 people receiving free admission for donating. This food is enough to feed over 80 families for a week and about 2,500 individual meals. This is over double the amount of food donated during 2024 Light the Night.

"I've been in this industry for over two decades and I've never been part of such an amazing supportive community," said Dirty Birds Owner Andy Shea. "This was very special and really raised the bar for future events!"

This is the second year the Dirty Birds and Mountaineer Food Bank are working together to end hunger in West Virginia. The organizations have partnered both in the Holiday season and during the summer. In November 2024, 1,218 pounds of food were donated during Light the Night.

During the Independence Day Celebration at GoMart Ballpark, Mountaineer Food Bank highlighted their Veteran's Table Program. One in five veterans struggle with food insecurity and Mountaineer Food Bank provides 1,400 food boxes to veterans every month.

In September, which is Hunger Action Month, the Dirty Birds hosted it's first canned food drive with Mountaineer Food Bank during the baseball season. That day, 128 pounds of food were collected with over 50 patrons donating food to receive free admission.

As Light the Night continues, there are two other community events available for people to receive free entry with a donation. On December 3, Spark of Love Foundation is collecting new unwrapped toys at the front gates. On December 30, the Dirty Birds are partnering with United Way to collect gently used or new coats. For both dates, one donation item will result in free admission to that night's event.







