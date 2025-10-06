Dirty Birds Honored with ALPB Outstanding Club Community Service Award

Charleston, WV - On Monday, the Atlantic League announced its Team and Executive Award Winners. The Charleston Dirty Birds were recognized for their continued outreach and impact in the community as they were named the Outstanding Club Community Service Award Winner.

The team's commitment to the Charleston and West Virginia community goes beyond the baseball field and baseball season. Since January 1, the Charleston Dirty Birds have attended or hosted over 140 events in the area. Dusty and the front office staff have dedicated over 300 hours of service to causes across West Virginia.

"Being the best community member is the top priority every day of every year," said Andy Shea, Charleston Dirty Birds CEO/Owner. "It's really cool and a great honor to be recognized by our peers in the League as the best of anything, but this is definitely the most special recognition. The most exciting part is knowing we will do so much more and have so many more plans to continue being the best organization in our incredible community."

The players also made a major impact, taking time between games and road trips to connect with the community. Dirty Birds players spent more than 230 hours volunteering during the season. These events included attending and hosting baseball camps for little leaguers, visiting hospitals, and visiting schools.

"This award is a reflection of the heart and dedication of our entire organization - from the front office to our players, staff, and, most importantly, our fans," said Ben Blum, Charleston Dirty Birds General Manager. "Our Community is at the core of who we are. With Andy's vision, we're proud to represent Charleston and West Virginia and we'll continue to make it our mission to give back in every way we can."

In addition to time and presence, the Dirty Birds continued their tradition of financial support. The team contributed over $179,038 to nonprofits, community events, fundraisers, and other local initiatives. Notably, 75% of these contributions supported local Little League programs, reinforcing the team's commitment to growing the game at the grassroots level.

Two of the biggest community programs this season were the Reading Program and the Dirty Birds in Training Program. The Reading Program included over 20 schools and increased by 300% from the 2024 program. The Dirty Birds Training Program, which targets local little leagues, doubled in size from 2024 and stretched into Logan, Putnam, Huntington, Madison, and all over the state.

The baseball season might be over, but the Dirty Birds will continue to support the community throughout the holiday season. The front office and Dusty have over 30 more events before the end of the year and are always looking for more events and community organizations to support.







