Ducks Garner Second Consecutive Clubhouse Service Award

Published on October 6, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB) today announced its Front Office and Administrative Awards for the 2025 season. The Long Island Ducks have been chosen as the recipient of the Outstanding Clubhouse Service Award, as voted on by the league's member clubs, for a second consecutive season.

"We would like to thank our fellow Atlantic League clubs for recognizing the tremendous work by our clubhouse staff," said Ducks General Manager Sean Smith. "Maintaining the highest level of service for our team, visiting teams and league umpires during their time at the ballpark remains one of our top priorities."

The Ducks Clubhouse Staff is led by Clubhouse Manager Emil Coccaro, who recently completed his 20th year with the team. The lifelong Levittown resident has overseen the clubhouse operations of two Atlantic League All-Star Games, eight Atlantic League Championship Series and numerous additional events held at Fairfield Properties Ballpark during his time with the team. Emil was joined by Assistant Clubhouse Managers Harrison Finnerty and Stephen Levin along with several game day staff members.

"It is such an incredible honor to be chosen as the Outstanding Clubhouse Service Award recipient for the second straight season," said Coccaro. "I am so proud of the entire clubhouse staff for their hard work and for taking so much pride in what we do here to make all of this possible."

The Outstanding Clubhouse Service Award recognizes the team that consistently meets and exceeds league clubhouse and umpire dressing room guidelines. Criteria considered for the award includes:

Maintaining cleanliness and organization of home, visitor and umpire dressing rooms

Consistently meeting/exceeding league rules and team expectations regarding:

Cleanliness

On-field personnel service and courtesy

Clean linens and fully stocked showers, training rooms and personal facilities

Uniform laundry

Clubhouse attendant availability

Sufficient and nutritional pre/post-game meals

Variety of healthy meals and snacks

Consistent availability of clean drinking water

Consistently anticipating and meeting reasonable needs of players, coaches and umpires

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y.







